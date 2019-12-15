The science of feeling in love
Got butterflies in your stomach? Here's why. 🦋❤️
One of the emotions of euphoria
Why does falling in love give you butterflies in your stomach? As love grows, the brain changes. The brain also releases dopamine —the first neurotransmitter to respond to seeing an attractive person.
Doctor’s Orders
“When we see someone like when I first saw my wife, my heart went fast. It felt like the butterflies were doing flips in my gut. So, what happened? My visual cortex registered her. So that's in the back part of my brain. Immediately sent signals to my nucleus accumbens and the basal ganglia and I can’t just — Dopamine went up. When we have a crush, pleasure centers of the brain are activated, causing a physiological response. When these love chemicals pop up in your brain, they don't just work on your brain. They don't just work on your gut, but you notice that your skin temperature changes, your hands actually might start to sweat a little bit. Your heart rate goes up, your breathing can become a little bit shallower and you feel joy. But also, at the same time, you can feel a bit of anxiety. When you're falling in love, what you need to know is that New love is a drug and it works very much like cocaine works in your brain. It works on those same pleasure centers in the brain. But over time, you know, for some people, it's a couple of weeks, for some, it's a couple of months that that effect wears off. And that's why I tell people, "Don't get married early in a relationship." Let the "cocaine effect" wear off and then you decide, do you really like the person or not?”, Dr. Daniel Amen, psychiatrist/neuroscientist tells Brut.
About the expert
Dr. Daniel Amen is an American celebrity doctor who practices as a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist as director of the Amen Clinics. He is a five-times New York Times best-selling author as of 2012. Amen has built a profitable business around the use of SPECT imaging for purported diagnostic purposes.
21 comments
Vinny J.01/02/2020 06:35
dats yu lol
Martin C.01/01/2020 02:20
Thous sanabich usening they estupid as fack
Charles J.12/31/2019 17:40
So you're telling me that love is nothing more than just a chemical reaction in my gray matter and isn't real? I feel nothing nor do I see anything these days when I look at women, my chemicals in my gray matter at 55 must be down to zero.
Ray B.12/30/2019 22:48
I don't think it was your heart racing I think it was your underwear strap snapping
Neal D.12/30/2019 20:47
OMG so what is that feeling of nausea I get when I see Elizabeth Warren or Nancy Pelosi.
Judy B.12/30/2019 19:06
This is annoying!
Marianna G.12/30/2019 02:31
Gay
Camila G.12/28/2019 17:19
REALLY??????I KNEW IT.....LOVE IS LIKE A DRUG...????OKAY REHAB,HERE THEY COME....
Serxho K.12/28/2019 15:42
🙁
Michael J.12/23/2019 00:14
No agenda here.
David F.12/21/2019 22:30
That has never worked for me I have never been in love or ever will it's the biggest mistake and a lie
Debbie M.12/21/2019 03:22
Really???? BRUT has gone over the edge....and it stinks.
Marcella H.12/17/2019 14:04
of course two girls kissing had to be shown gerrrr👺
Fatima H.12/16/2019 17:35
Muneezah A. Rizvi science for u
Tongco K.12/16/2019 07:26
I don't feel it anymore Just blank
Roshan K.12/16/2019 06:21
At the end all i could understand was, cocaine is more addictive than heroin😂😂
Saima B.12/15/2019 18:54
😄😄😄 Now we know!
Mikael P.12/15/2019 17:43
Or more easily. The Universe will build a world
Ayesha S.12/15/2019 16:54
.
Johana S.12/15/2019 15:37
cuando te veo ❤