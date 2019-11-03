The Seawater Agriculture Revolution
There's plenty of water — we're just running out of the kind we can actually use. This is how one company aims to tackle food insecurity and water scarcity at the same time.
Designed for hot arid countries where the main problem is lack of water
This company has a plan to tackle food security and water scarcity — simultaneously — in the most unforgiving climates. A revolutionary way to grow food in the most unforgiving climates. Seawater Greenhouse has pioneered evaporative cooling that uses non-potable seawater to create efficient coolhouses in regions where fresh water is scarce. Paton has brought this “drought-proof" technique to countries like Australia, Somalia and Tenerife.
“The approach people have now with the way they think about water. Now it's quite different to the way people thought about it a year ago. And we've seen this same thing happen with plastic. If you're somewhere sunny and you're too hot you might put a wet top of your head. And this is exactly the same process. The seawater greenhouse is designed for hot arid countries where the main problem is lack of water. We’re on the precipice of a revolution in the way we use water and consider water. People will say water is a finite resource and we have to use it more wisely. Well, yes maybe, but it's not a finite resource. There is no shortage of water in the planet. Two thirds of the globe is covered in water. It's just a bit too salty and in the wrong place. Converting it into fresh water and evaporating it and using it for cooling in humidifier and all of those good things and extracting minerals from it is not technically very difficult. But it's not what people do,” Charlie Paton - founder, Seawater Greenhouse tells Brut.
Using tomatoes as a reference, Seawater Greenhouses says it could produce up to 750 tons of crops per hectare — reducing costs up to 75% from regular heated greenhouses based on data from Seawater Greenhouse. Paton says even more innovation involving seawater will boost chances of achieving global food security.
18 comments
Richard T.2 days
we use swamp coolers in the west to do this.. same principal.. just a larger scale.. it only works in arid conditions.. where heat of vaporization can be dispelled efficiently to produce the cooling effect. Of course using salt water is useful .. going to need fertilizers as well.. sand is not fertile normally. maybe animal dung.. or composted shellfish etc.. a source of nitrogen.. diluted to not be too "hot" to burn up the plants.
Alex O.12/04/2019 20:04
That's cool, but the salt buildup is going to be insane. I wonder how that works in the long-term.
Franklin T.12/04/2019 12:16
Thank you! 🙏🏾🤦🏾♂️
Roy L.12/04/2019 11:38
over population is the problem
Benny H.12/03/2019 15:02
How about the socialist country of California?
Jim E.12/02/2019 15:08
You mean like Solar and Wind power??😉
Marianne H.12/02/2019 08:08
Stop the population growth and you won't have water, food and land problems. Why have children only to watch them die a horrible death. Stop the madness.
Tyler H.11/30/2019 13:33
What would be done with the left over salt? Throw it back into the sea would throw off levels in the ocean.
Eddie J.11/30/2019 00:58
How about stop burning our food to make fuel!!
Michael L.11/28/2019 22:16
is that Uncle Colm?
Woody P.11/28/2019 01:12
Darn good idea
Jerry D.11/24/2019 04:25
Trump and the GOP want to poison our water even more!
Jacky J.11/21/2019 18:30
runing out,,, haha how about relocated to a flood zone...
William F.11/21/2019 16:16
Mismanagement of farm land causes the desert to expand, with proper management these areas can be made green again
Willie S.11/21/2019 12:09
Misleading. Water is not in short supply everywhere.
Daniel B.11/14/2019 03:16
Great idea.
Rae M.11/06/2019 22:36
Yes, how fabulous💕
Brut11/04/2019 15:39
