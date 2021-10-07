back

This flying car just completed its first inter-city flight

From car to aircraft in under three minutes. Will it be the future of travel? Meet the AirCar.

07/10/2021 12:58 PM
2 comments

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    Didn't two brothers invent these flying objects a long time ago? Now a days, they are called Air Planes.

  • Alistair M.
    2 hours

    There's enough idiots on the road,never mind in the air! One bump up there and everyone's dead!