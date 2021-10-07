back
This flying car just completed its first inter-city flight
From car to aircraft in under three minutes. Will it be the future of travel? Meet the AirCar.
07/10/2021 12:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:15
This flying car just completed its first inter-city flight
- 3:21
He quit his job in oil to sell solar panels
- 4:57
8 Simple questions about the Delta variant
- 4:53
The Gen Z activist hustling for the environment
- 4:21
The mystery behind this elephant herd's journey
- 4:47
Ashnikko on celebrating sexuality and loving yourself
2 comments
Mel O.an hour
Didn't two brothers invent these flying objects a long time ago? Now a days, they are called Air Planes.
Alistair M.2 hours
There's enough idiots on the road,never mind in the air! One bump up there and everyone's dead!