Transparent Human Organs

German scientists have developed transparent human organs. Sure, they look cool — but more importantly, this new technology could be a game changer for cancer patients.

04/25/2019 11:00 PMupdated: 06/12/2019 1:36 PM

Science and Tech

203 comments

  • Elena K.
    03/31/2021 22:40

    Turkey is close to Russia... Don’t trust you. 😑 hooman Someone get these kids advanced tech! That cell creating breakthrough technology looks so 70s.

  • Vikas Gowda
    05/30/2020 20:56

    lit

  • Melvin W.
    03/13/2020 00:25

    Mfers playing GOD

  • Melvin W.
    03/12/2020 23:48

    keep sleeping

  • Wesley I.
    03/12/2020 02:59

    can ya imagine the frankenstein remake with this !!!!!!!!!

  • Mark S.
    03/11/2020 14:11

    Hooman brrrrain

  • Claron H.
    03/11/2020 13:29

    Wonder who’s gonna be first for the 3D body ai colab, Siri, Cortana, or Alexa

  • Craig A.
    03/11/2020 03:44

    Dont create more drugs. Thats propaganda. Use frequency vibration to kill the actual cancer cells. Rid cancer all tigether, nd stop trying to profit off of it.

  • David V.
    03/11/2020 00:21

    God bless you doctor's

  • Michael P.
    03/10/2020 22:11

    Germans are crazy theyre gonna make repo the genetic opera a reality, leased organs that can be repossessed.

  • Marisa O.
    03/10/2020 06:24

    Zyad Benyaich

  • Abner E.
    03/09/2020 04:02

    look

  • Barbara J.
    03/09/2020 03:42

    They have the cures. It's patented!

  • Bruce L.
    03/09/2020 01:46

    I bet they are delicious

  • R.J. R.
    03/07/2020 16:56

    Huh. I see a video of silly molded gel bullsht and a guy looking at a microscope. Color me convinced wizards you really nailed it, where can our government send the next massive grant?

  • Brian L.
    03/07/2020 12:35

    Wow awesome

  • Majin P.
    03/07/2020 10:31

    This is stupid

  • Isiah E.
    03/06/2020 10:17

    bet you won’t dab it

  • Jay S.
    03/06/2020 04:55

    3d printing nice good for you, still people hurt all around.

  • Joshua A.
    03/06/2020 04:30

    How are they getting limbs from the usa to those countries? And from whom?

