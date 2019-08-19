What is Transhumanism?
Living forever, changing your genetic code, becoming one with machines — these concepts aren't just science fiction. With transhumanism, this could be possible sooner than you think. 🤖
Collaboration of man and machine
Cyborgs, eternal life, and superpowers aren’t just futuristic concepts or science fiction. With the evolution of transhumanism, this could all be possible in our lifetimes. Transhumanism is a movement that advocates for improving the human condition through emerging technologies that enhance the mind and body. Current technologies coming from research for practical applications in medicine and business are leading to transhumanism. Now, technologies like DIY gene editing robotic implants brain-computer interfacing have become more accessible than ever.
British evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley is regarded as the founder of transhumanism. He coined the term in 1957 to describe a drastic change in the quality of human life according to Hplus Magazine. Transhumanist thinkers study the potential benefits and dangers of emerging technologies that could overcome fundamental human limitations as well as the ethical limitations of using such technologies. The most common transhumanist thesis is that human beings may eventually be able to transform themselves into different beings with abilities so greatly expanded from the current condition as to merit the label of posthuman beings.
It is a matter of debate whether transhumanism is a branch of posthumanism and how this philosophical movement should be conceptualized with regard to transhumanism. The latter is often referred to as a variant or activist form of posthumanism by its conservative, Christian and progressive critics. Unlike many philosophers, social critics and activists who place a moral value on preservation of natural systems, transhumanists see the very concept of the specifically natural as problematically nebulous at best and an obstacle to progress at worst. With the advent of AI, transhumanism began to include the collaboration of man and machine in its goal of transcending human mortality. There are ethical concerns of enhancing only the minds and bodies of individuals who can afford it. But transhumanism proponents say it’s the only way to stay relevant as AI continues to evolve.
Brut.
- 76.2k
- 631
- 29
And even more
Ice Bucket Challenge : Pete Frates est mort de la maladie de Charcot
Jean-Paul Rouve, parrain du Téléthon, visite les labos de recherche du Généthon
Chili : Human Rights Watch dénonce les violences policières
L'enfer des punaises de lit
À bord d'un vol zéro G avec l'astronaute Thomas Pesquet et DirtyBiology
La réalité de l'endométriose, c'est ça
22 comments
Carrie E.12/02/2019 12:38
😳😳😳 Thanks4sharing😊
Vlad C.09/01/2019 00:50
I just want another set of arms! Is that too much to ask for????????? ☹️
Gbenga W.08/31/2019 20:07
BEWARE OF 666/ANTICHRIST. NO ONE LIVES 4EVER BUT IN CHRIST.
Adriangela K.08/30/2019 03:58
Esto puede tener a really darkside que no quiero ver
Mostafa H.08/29/2019 20:43
لو تعرف تتبنى الموضوع ده في عمل من اعمالك حتبقى حاجة جميلة من وجهة نظري التي لا قيمة لها يعني
Mostafa H.08/29/2019 20:42
Didn't i tell you about this last time we met?
Mostafa H.08/29/2019 20:41
Watch out transhumanism incoming XD
Benard A.08/28/2019 20:38
Good idea.. i think the future is now 👌👌👌
Donna G.08/27/2019 13:23
No
امير08/27/2019 01:11
With this nolidge you are praying to + or to budah why your not praying to one Allah !
Talha B.08/23/2019 16:10
MOHAMMAD
Firas F.08/22/2019 19:02
only to improve rich people condition am I wrong? so don't mention humanity please because nowadays we lack it.
Mack N.08/22/2019 11:43
Who want to live for ever in this crazy world
Kathleen G.08/20/2019 19:51
Yep, just a matter of time. 😁
William D.08/20/2019 16:44
Whit
Emmanuel G.08/20/2019 12:51
I'm calling dibs on tentacle limbs like doctor octopus
John B.08/20/2019 04:31
And they spending billions of dollars trying to find way to cure cancer. What a shitload this is.
Gertraud B.08/19/2019 23:35
Do we really need to live longer?
Josue S.08/19/2019 15:35
. .
Brut08/19/2019 14:40
Automating jobs is one thing, but what about automating sex?