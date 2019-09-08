Why Smell and Flavor Trigger Memories
Perfume. Pancakes. Pink erasers. Have you noticed how certain smells bring back vivid memories? There's a reason why, according to this neuroscience professor.👃
A simple smell or of taste will bring back this memory quite vividly
Why do certain smells or tastes trigger memories? Stuart Firestein, a neuroscience professor at Columbia University, has studied the olfactory system for over 35 years. Memories from a smell or flavor are usually strong and emotional. “Most of what we call taste is really flavor. It's about 80% due to your olfactory system when you chew food up, you send vapors up the backside of your palate onto your nasal epithelium we call it, and then the cells in your nose which smell it. We don't smell something and remember a page of text or a phone number of formulas anything useful like that, we always have these emotionally-laden memories — your grandmother's basement or kitchen, your first lover, or the first day of school. In Alzheimer's patients or patients suffering from forms of dementia where they have trouble forming new memories especially, but where old memories still exist, you can treat them to odors that would be part of their old there older life as it were, their past life — perfumes they wore or foods they cooked. Some of these memories are similar in some ways to PTSD, post-traumatic stress syndrome. Where in the case of olfactory memories, a simple smell or of taste will bring back this memory quite vividly,” Dr. Firestein explains
Dr. Stuart Firestein is the Chair of Columbia University's Department of Biological Sciences. His colleagues and he study the vertebrate olfactory receptor neuron as a model for investigating general principles and mechanisms of "signal transduction" — the ways in which chemicals, such as neurotransmitters, hormones, and peptides with membrane receptors, exert their influence in the brain and nervous system. He hypothesizes that the olfactory neuron is uniquely suited for these studies since it is designed specifically for the detection and discrimination of a wide variety of small organic molecules, like odors.
Brut.
- 480.8k
- 3.1k
- 65
38 comments
Maayo R.10/30/2019 04:56
True I can very much relate to it....
Ranja N.10/29/2019 03:26
How amazing!
Raih A.10/28/2019 22:38
U should see this
Amada A.10/28/2019 00:15
Xk ingles ? Español
Lurine A.10/27/2019 00:40
Wow amazing
N L.10/22/2019 15:47
Trues
Abubakarr K.10/21/2019 15:12
Thanks
ငယ္ င.10/18/2019 07:33
b
Carol C.10/15/2019 23:51
Falto los subtitulos en español
Kladeh G.10/07/2019 23:26
Wow
Aisha A.10/07/2019 11:37
Does certain color texture trigger memories too??
Mary J.10/07/2019 11:26
NEW JOB VACANCY!! OASIS MULTI-SECTOR SERVICES a coperate organisation known for training, planning and financing businesses, promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship and fostering good health amongst individuals is under going massive expansion. They have branches at Calabar, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Enugu, Aba, Onitsha, Ebonyi, Okigwe, Mbaise And Owerri. They need applicants to fill the following vacant positions in the listed departments: 1. Health department. 2. Technological departmert. 3. Management trainee. 4. Business development department. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum of HND, BSC, OND or at least a smart SSCE. Other degrees are of added advantage. METHOD OF APPLICATION. Interested persons should for their name, lcation, qualification, sex and location to the HRM on 09059182348. NOTE **Only sincere, dedicated and success driven individuals are needed. **There is no gender or age descripancy. ** Only people in the regions stated should apply. Part time workers will also be considered.
Elsa M.10/07/2019 08:48
Naice
Noor K.10/06/2019 15:25
All five senses have memories
Elysian A.10/03/2019 16:45
Now I understand..
Vianty P.10/02/2019 01:38
All thought move on ,, just some think like that eks hysband verry long years time a go mean...
Mazo M.10/01/2019 15:15
Decia mi profe de cocina: si quieres que tus hijos tengan lindos recuerdos de ti, hornea panes, por que es un olor que nunca olvidarán.
Rabah K.09/29/2019 18:03
La ou tout le monde va bien tout et beaux et magnifique. Derrière ya beaucoup de morts et de misère et de famine j'espère que le bon dieu rendrait ce qui leurs apartien
Ginna C.09/29/2019 03:12
Obent Vera! Interestingggg 😂😂
Lenard E.09/28/2019 06:13
Amo ng Maggi beef dati😂