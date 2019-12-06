Sports

  1. Fernando comes from Indonesia and is competing in his first World Cup

    • 344.2k
    • 34

  2. The Life of Lionel Messi

    • 77.3k
    • 55

  3. The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe

    • 198.1k
    • 78

  4. Boxing To Stop Street Violence

    • 676.7k
    • 88

  5. During the Danone Nations Cup, they voted for the UN's objective

    • 127.7k
    • 17

  6. The Life of Zlatan Ibrahimović

    • 362.5k
    • 130

  7. The Life of Tony Parker

    • 75.2k
    • 8

  8. Wife Carrying Contest Tests Strength and Love

    • 15.2m
    • 1.5k

  9. The Story of Carl Lewis

    • 101.4k
    • 50

  10. Gold Medalist Marieke Vervoort has Died via Euthanasia

    • 128.1k
    • 81

  11. USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Gives Speech After World Cup Victory Parade

    • 7.2m
    • 816

  12. This NBA Dance Squad has no age limit

    • 87.9m
    • 2.0k

  13. Greatest Sports Comebacks by Moms

    • 300.9k
    • 89

  14. NFL's First One-Handed Football Star

    • 2.6m
    • 16

  15. Champion Althea Gibson broke the color barrier in tennis

    • 743.0k
    • 157

  16. 5 Moments That Defined Usain Bolt’s Life

    • 111.0k
    • 46

  17. WNBA Players Sound Off on Inequality

    • 681.6k
    • 503

  18. Meet the NFL's First Woman Coach

    • 333.8k
    • 80

  19. Meet Simone Biles ✊🏿🏅

    • 5.0m
    • 340

  20. The Life of Intersex Runner Caster Semenya

    • 27.0k
    • 61

  21. Meet Toni Stone: The First Woman to Play Baseball Professionally

    • 16.3k
    • 16

  22. The Life of Novak Djokovic

    • 382.2k
    • 118

  23. The Life of Billie Jean King

    • 311.5k
    • 52

  24. Athletes Who Have Declined a White House Invitation

    • 71.9k
    • 52

  25. #TBT: Women’s Soccer in 1955

    • 314.6k
    • 13

  26. Celebs on Equal Pay For USWNT

    • 104.5k
    • 82

  27. Mexico City Has a Soccer Club for the Blind

    • 2.1m
    • 109

  28. Marta and Tatiana will compete in the Danone Nations Cup

    • 716.1k
    • 96

  29. The Life of Steph Curry

    • 949.6k
    • 324

  30. Brandon Copeland Wants to Talk About Money

    • 119.3k
    • 25

  31. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Won’t Be Silenced

    • 593.5k
    • 112

  32. Megan Rapinoe Wants FIFA to Invest in Women’s Teams

    • 64.0k
    • 51

  33. The Life of Rafael Nadal

    • 273.7k
    • 329

  34. The Life of Muhammad Ali

    • 249.6k
    • 69

  35. 6 Athletes Who Had Major Comebacks

    • 82.6k
    • 13

  36. Paralyzed Barrel Racer On Getting Back On the Horse

    • 247.5k
    • 87

  37. A Day In The Life of a Student Athlete...Debunked

    • 775.5k
    • 18

  38. The Controversial Legacy of Conor McGregor

    • 1.2m
    • 521

  39. Lightsaber Dueling is a sport in France

    • 882.4k
    • 17

  40. Surf Schools Helping People With Disabilities

    • 636.0k
    • 14

  41. 1st Trans Man To Compete And Win A Pro Boxing Match

    • 77.5k
    • 55

  42. ALS Can't Keep Ex-NFL Player Down

    • 310.6k
    • 30

  43. Tennis superstar gets whitewashed in new ad

    • 92.5k
    • 40

  44. Forced To Cut His Dreadlocks or Forfeit

    • 5.0m
    • 324

  45. "Little Messi" Forced To Flee From His Home

    • 31.6m
    • 3.0k

  46. Innovative Training Empowers Disabled Veterans

    • 3.5m
    • 113

  47. She Proves That Talent Comes in Every Size

    • 11.7m
    • 1.2k

  48. First-Ever Female Division I Football Coach

  49. Brazilian Trans Soccer Team

    • 57.7k
    • 10

  50. Women's Soccer Team Tackles Inequality on the Pitch

    • 105.0k
    • 10

2

3

4