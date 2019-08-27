back
"Warrior Grandma" Teaches Self-Defense for Women
Wielding a sword like Wonder Woman, this 76-year-old is teaching women how to protect themselves in "the most dangerous country in the world for women."
08/11/2019 1:59 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:29 AM
43 comments
Joey S.08/27/2019 18:50
Glad someone is standing up to that
Derek B.08/27/2019 15:37
She lookin good fer 76 she look like late 40s early 50s
David S.08/26/2019 03:58
I think they forgot about all the women in Africa having their breasts and genitals cut off or mutilated.
Nathaniel S.08/23/2019 02:38
Definitely some workouts that play to the natural stretchiness of the feminine physique. That's cool. My ancestors the Celts had traditions of women teaching fencing to men. The men went to war and the women guarded the towns :)
Rashik L.08/17/2019 01:58
Nice
Vivek S.08/16/2019 04:44
If India is the world's dangerous country then I am quite sure Brut has no idea of Saudia Arabia
Munish D.08/16/2019 02:25
Most dangerous country for women?? Have you ever compared population to sexual assault ratio. Google it and you will find US and other developed countries are far ahead of India.
Deepak M.08/16/2019 00:21
krishna ashu dimple alka rakhi
MD F.08/15/2019 23:06
She is doing it just for money 💰
Britney N.08/14/2019 22:58
Good for her teaching these women to defend themselves and she looks amazing for her age!
Phil G.08/14/2019 13:40
Brut is doing a gillette.
Lee S.08/13/2019 16:04
Our problem in this country is sex trafficking. Why not have a self defence class instead of physical ed? Girls who wanted it could do so and girls who didn't could do the regular phys ed.
Rebecca S.08/13/2019 12:31
So Indian men don’t just harass women on Facebook, they do it in person in India? 🤔 disgusting
Lakshmi C.08/12/2019 19:08
The video is good.. but the description is just so disrespectful.. you cannot identify the whole country with that tag line.. and I seriously doubt your agenda..🤨
Korey C.08/12/2019 16:25
Wow... shes training American women to protect themselves?
Carol B.08/12/2019 15:32
God Bless this Young Woman
Mika V.08/12/2019 13:35
😱😱
Alesia R.08/12/2019 11:18
Thats about right. I was in a moms and pop restaurant and a man disrespected me. That day my eyes were opened and I learned about the men. It was several men involved. They dont respect women.
Jill A.08/12/2019 09:26
!
Justin M.08/12/2019 07:02
Amazing woman great shape