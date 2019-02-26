back

1st Ever Male Cheerleaders Perform At The Super Bowl

Make room ladies — the first-ever male cheerleaders will be performing at the Super Bowl. But don't get it twisted, it's far from the first time men have performed on the sidelines. 🏈

02/03/2019 11:18 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:08 AM

22 comments

  • Oshkara H.
    02/26/2019 00:41

    Daniela Molina

  • Malik E.
    02/24/2019 11:28

    Yuck 🤢

  • Antony R.
    02/24/2019 10:12

    I bet your dad is very proud of you...lololololo right .... I mean very embarrassed of you

  • George P.
    02/23/2019 23:49

    Well who the hell wanted to see women with dresses down to there ankles cheering

  • Luciano F.
    02/23/2019 04:19

    https://chat.whatsapp.com/G1pgDSOYf8R4AMTrWPvZ00

  • Luciano F.
    02/23/2019 04:19

    Momentos en venezuela

  • AZ L.
    02/21/2019 01:30

    haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate

  • Blessing C.
    02/17/2019 22:14

    https://joinkgm.co/r/Blesschizzyy Register and start making money online no payment is required

  • Rooney G.
    02/17/2019 00:39

    GAY cheer leader 😭

  • Lorena C.
    02/16/2019 23:31

    look!!! 👀 😍

  • Kari M.
    02/16/2019 02:27

    Yusmelys Veliz

  • Reda C.
    02/12/2019 22:21

    Dizzydros

  • Neil J.
    02/12/2019 19:59

    Lame!

  • Victor P.
    02/09/2019 20:22

    Animadoras masculina?

  • Thai X.
    02/04/2019 06:47

    I would have prefer to see a Dad Bod cheer-leader then these girly male cheerleader .

  • Reza L.
    02/04/2019 00:52

    Shsshzb

  • Leanne S.
    02/03/2019 22:22

    Why not !

  • Thomas J.
    02/03/2019 18:56

    Smmfh....

  • Kubakurungi S.
    02/03/2019 14:15

    Wtf 🙄🙄🙄

  • Lynne S.
    02/03/2019 14:07

    They should all wear the same cheerleading outfits.

