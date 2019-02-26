back
1st Ever Male Cheerleaders Perform At The Super Bowl
Make room ladies — the first-ever male cheerleaders will be performing at the Super Bowl. But don't get it twisted, it's far from the first time men have performed on the sidelines. 🏈
02/03/2019 11:18 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:08 AM
Oshkara H.02/26/2019 00:41
Daniela Molina
Malik E.02/24/2019 11:28
Yuck 🤢
Antony R.02/24/2019 10:12
I bet your dad is very proud of you...lololololo right .... I mean very embarrassed of you
George P.02/23/2019 23:49
Well who the hell wanted to see women with dresses down to there ankles cheering
Luciano F.02/23/2019 04:19
Luciano F.02/23/2019 04:19
Momentos en venezuela
AZ L.02/21/2019 01:30
haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate
Blessing C.02/17/2019 22:14
Rooney G.02/17/2019 00:39
GAY cheer leader 😭
Lorena C.02/16/2019 23:31
look!!! 👀 😍
Kari M.02/16/2019 02:27
Yusmelys Veliz
Reda C.02/12/2019 22:21
Dizzydros
Neil J.02/12/2019 19:59
Lame!
Victor P.02/09/2019 20:22
Animadoras masculina?
Thai X.02/04/2019 06:47
I would have prefer to see a Dad Bod cheer-leader then these girly male cheerleader .
Reza L.02/04/2019 00:52
Shsshzb
Leanne S.02/03/2019 22:22
Why not !
Thomas J.02/03/2019 18:56
Smmfh....
Kubakurungi S.02/03/2019 14:15
Wtf 🙄🙄🙄
Lynne S.02/03/2019 14:07
They should all wear the same cheerleading outfits.