6 Athletes Who Had Major Comebacks

Athletes That Came Back From The Brink To Triumph

After defeating her sister Venus in the 2017 Australian Open — while pregnant — Serena Williams almost died during childbirth, spending weeks on bed rest and experiencing postpartum depression. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made her return to tennis 12 months later, winning her first singles match back on the WTA Tour.

When helping Brazil win the World Cup in 1994 and winning annual football award the Ballon D'Or in 1997, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima had a knee injury that saw him miss 22 months of soccer. His sports comeback? Winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and another Ballon D'Or.

Peyton Manning won 4 MVP’s and a Super Bowl within 13 years with the Indianapolis Colts. But the Colts opted to part ways with the quarterback after he had injuries to his neck and spine. 4 years after Manning’s season lost to injuries, he won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

After being an NBA All Star for 2 years with the Indiana Pacers, Paul George had a horrific knee injury just before the FIBA World Cup. He was sidelined for a year, but George returned to lead Team USA to gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics — and returned to the NBA All Star team 3 years running.

After winning 17 Grand Slam titles before 2012, Roger Federer went 5 years without a win, and was forced to take 6 months off tennis after a knee injury. On his return to the 2017 Australian Open, Federer won the Slam. He then won Wimbledon, and the 2018 Australian Open.

Tiger Woods now the first active athlete to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — a month after winning his first Masters in 14 years.

We’re counting down 6 of the most empowering athletic comebacks in modern sports history.

