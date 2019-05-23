back
9-year-old boxing prodigy
She's 9 years old and already pummeling older kids in the ring. The undefeated "Pink Panther" now has her eyes on the Olympics. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
05/22/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:34 AM
- 50.3k
- 60
- 6
4 comments
Mark R.05/23/2019 07:56
We will have to start when she is 3 months old no later
Robert F.05/23/2019 07:54
it could be peanut 😊 with our coaching! !
Jamal H.05/22/2019 15:50
How is this a surprise? This girl was training in the deep wilderness like her favorite movie was Rocky 4.
Gabriel B.05/22/2019 14:00
Omg, wow!