9-year-old boxing prodigy

She's 9 years old and already pummeling older kids in the ring. The undefeated "Pink Panther" now has her eyes on the Olympics. 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/22/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:34 AM
  • 50.3k
  • 6

4 comments

  • Mark R.
    05/23/2019 07:56

    We will have to start when she is 3 months old no later

  • Robert F.
    05/23/2019 07:54

    it could be peanut 😊 with our coaching! !

  • Jamal H.
    05/22/2019 15:50

    How is this a surprise? This girl was training in the deep wilderness like her favorite movie was Rocky 4.

  • Gabriel B.
    05/22/2019 14:00

    Omg, wow!

