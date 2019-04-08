A Day In The Life of a Student Athlete...Debunked

What does it mean to be a student athlete? Actual student athletes are saying the NCAA has it all wrong.
13 comments
Emmanuel K.04/30/2019 23:45
come see ur people
Carla O.04/29/2019 23:29
That guy in the video tho 😏 💗
Rajendar R.04/28/2019 03:11
💯😭😭😭✌
Nadeem K.04/27/2019 11:04
R if set it iggjcgdv
Jonathan P.04/27/2019 05:28
Guat?
وليد ا.04/26/2019 22:31
منور
Hamidou D.04/26/2019 21:03
H
JL P.04/24/2019 22:30
📗♥️
Abdallh R.04/19/2019 04:00
المشكلة انه لو كان عندنا كان كسر الدنيا 😑
Adrian H.04/17/2019 06:17
Why dont you guys quit???
Brut04/08/2019 20:16
Speaking of the NCAA, there's more money in college sports than you might think:
Raeed A.04/08/2019 15:24
Student Athlete is an oxymoron
Seth K.04/08/2019 10:27
Poor things. Must be hard