back

A Day In The Life of a Student Athlete...Debunked

What does it mean to be a student athlete? Actual student athletes are saying the NCAA has it all wrong.

04/08/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/08/2019 1:35 PM
  • 775.5k
  • 18

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

13 comments

  • Emmanuel K.
    04/30/2019 23:45

    come see ur people

  • Carla O.
    04/29/2019 23:29

    That guy in the video tho 😏 💗

  • Rajendar R.
    04/28/2019 03:11

    💯😭😭😭✌

  • Nadeem K.
    04/27/2019 11:04

    R if set it iggjcgdv

  • Jonathan P.
    04/27/2019 05:28

    Guat?

  • وليد ا.
    04/26/2019 22:31

    منور

  • Hamidou D.
    04/26/2019 21:03

    H

  • JL P.
    04/24/2019 22:30

    📗♥️

  • Abdallh R.
    04/19/2019 04:00

    المشكلة انه لو كان عندنا كان كسر الدنيا 😑

  • Adrian H.
    04/17/2019 06:17

    Why dont you guys quit???

  • Brut
    04/08/2019 20:16

    Speaking of the NCAA, there's more money in college sports than you might think:

  • Raeed A.
    04/08/2019 15:24

    Student Athlete is an oxymoron

  • Seth K.
    04/08/2019 10:27

    Poor things. Must be hard