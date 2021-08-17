back

A day with America’s first Olympic skateboarding champion, Jagger Eaton

He competed at the Olympics with his AirPods on... And became the first American to win an Olympic medal in skateboarding. Brut spent an afternoon with Jagger Eaton at a New York City skatepark.

08/17/2021 7:59 PMupdated: 08/17/2021 7:59 PM

1 comment

  • Brut
    a day

    Even before his Olympic medal, Jagger Eaton was already a hero in his hometown. Here's why: https://www.today.com/news/olympian-jagger-eaton-helped-teach-boy-muscular-dystrophy-skateboard-t226628