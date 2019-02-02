back

ALS Can't Keep Ex-NFL Player Down

This ex-NFL player isn't letting ALS break his spirit. That's why he created a foundation to help others fighting the crippling disease.

02/02/2019 6:03 PM
  • 310.6k
  • 30

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

16 comments

  • Patrick H.
    02/27/2019 05:10

    Who has the contact of this person, I can help him get healed and get back to his normal life. My email:pkogweno WhatsApp +254710126477

  • Haydee R.
    02/25/2019 01:19

    Muy lindo proceder..

  • Alejandro P.
    02/24/2019 23:35

    💪🏼💪🏼 fuerza 😂😂xdx

  • David A.
    02/18/2019 18:38

    mira este video

  • Daniel D.
    02/14/2019 21:16

    Very sad those men that were strong and healthy before, and now seeing them depending of other people

  • Kim D.
    02/14/2019 07:24

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ayurveda

  • Kim D.
    02/13/2019 18:21

    Ayurveda have solution for this...Come to India...

  • Jhon G.
    02/13/2019 04:14

    I hope i have this kind of heart and mentality right now 😰

  • Malik M.
    02/10/2019 15:13

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSUOnXHoKJrgSWiKRh_MYiQ

  • Billger P.
    02/06/2019 18:25

    Klla Travecedo

  • Sara H.
    02/06/2019 15:00

    Mientras hay vida hay esperanza ..... más si se busca de DIOS 😊

  • Pablo V.
    02/06/2019 01:28

    El remake de los intocables se ve chido

  • Brut
    02/05/2019 02:56

    For more info, check out the .

  • Brigance B.
    02/04/2019 15:51

    Thank you for sharing O.J.'s story ! If anyone would like to learn more about the , please visit our website at http://www.brigancebrigade.org.

  • Desley B.
    02/04/2019 11:19

    Look into vaccines

  • Janet D.
    02/02/2019 19:05

    My Mom had that. It's a horrible disease. It doesn't affect the mind so they know what's going on all the time.