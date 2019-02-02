ALS Can't Keep Ex-NFL Player Down

This ex-NFL player isn't letting ALS break his spirit. That's why he created a foundation to help others fighting the crippling disease.
16 comments
Patrick H.02/27/2019 05:10
Who has the contact of this person, I can help him get healed and get back to his normal life. My email:pkogweno WhatsApp +254710126477
Haydee R.02/25/2019 01:19
Muy lindo proceder..
Alejandro P.02/24/2019 23:35
💪🏼💪🏼 fuerza 😂😂xdx
David A.02/18/2019 18:38
mira este video
Daniel D.02/14/2019 21:16
Very sad those men that were strong and healthy before, and now seeing them depending of other people
Kim D.02/14/2019 07:24
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ayurveda
Kim D.02/13/2019 18:21
Ayurveda have solution for this...Come to India...
Jhon G.02/13/2019 04:14
I hope i have this kind of heart and mentality right now 😰
Malik M.02/10/2019 15:13
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSUOnXHoKJrgSWiKRh_MYiQ
Billger P.02/06/2019 18:25
Klla Travecedo
Sara H.02/06/2019 15:00
Mientras hay vida hay esperanza ..... más si se busca de DIOS 😊
Pablo V.02/06/2019 01:28
El remake de los intocables se ve chido
Brut02/05/2019 02:56
For more info, check out the .
Brigance B.02/04/2019 15:51
Thank you for sharing O.J.'s story ! If anyone would like to learn more about the , please visit our website at http://www.brigancebrigade.org.
Desley B.02/04/2019 11:19
Look into vaccines
Janet D.02/02/2019 19:05
My Mom had that. It's a horrible disease. It doesn't affect the mind so they know what's going on all the time.