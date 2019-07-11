Athletes Who Have Declined a White House Invitation

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe isn't the first athlete to snub President Trump or a White House visit. 👀
Nate B.08/28/2019 14:09
May not be the first, but by the far the nastiest...
Nicholas F.08/21/2019 06:26
I'm sure the woman in Islam are clapping oh wait if they do they get stoned but trump hates women tho
Gareth G.08/09/2019 06:54
Bunch of overpaid crybabies
Cody R.08/08/2019 20:47
Soo heroic 🙄
Alanna M.08/08/2019 02:39
You’re all freakin idiots!!!
Chad P.08/04/2019 16:16
Shes so cool
Joaquin B.07/31/2019 19:11
Lmao one person saying no to an invite is alright but when you have whole teams in every single league saying no, you have a big problem.
Devon S.07/31/2019 13:53
Wait...people are triggered because of their refusal to meet Orange Judas and eat hamberders? Do I have that correct?
Gregory G.07/31/2019 02:58
You've got the opportunity to have a one on one with the president and personally voice your opinions........and you pass... I wasnt a fan of Obama but I know wouldn't have passed up a chance to talk to him face to face and let him know what I think!
Spencer L.07/29/2019 01:51
The current POTUS sucks.....with that said if i were an athlete i would choose to go because how many times in your life are you going to get to see the inside of one of the most important buildings in the world? So for me it would be about the opportunity to see the White House, not the POTUS
Qazi F.07/24/2019 00:42
Lol but no one is disliked by more athletes then king cheeto himself.
Terrance G.07/16/2019 20:35
It was one two or a few player back then now its whole teams... that's major for a soccer team to do that when they just won the WORLD CUP for our country
Massa J.07/15/2019 00:33
Not the first but no President has every been consistently been snubbed like this. We haven't had a NBA championship team visit the white house since Trump has been there. It's hilarious
Marsha W.07/12/2019 16:56
She’s a woman. They don’t like assertive women. Women are to be trophies. Seen and not heard.
Brut07/12/2019 13:15
Alex Morgan and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team are more than just athletes — and they won't be silent about the issues that matter to them. 👏🇺�046
Kenneth B.07/12/2019 13:10
So stupid, they might be an athlete, they might be good at what they do, but they are ignorant. A trip to the W. H. should be great. It is Americans House, President Trump just happens to be occupying it right now. You could go and tour the house and not see President Trump.
Alex E.07/12/2019 11:28
These athletes are dumb as hell. Propaganda sheep
Gérson N.07/12/2019 11:12
👆 🆗 💯
Jose L.07/12/2019 09:45
She plays soccer.. shut up and kick the ball 🤦🤦
MacTavish07/12/2019 06:19
Good