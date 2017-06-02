"Being black in the US... Is tough." said LeBron James after his home was vandalized with racist slur. \nBut... How tough is it?
26 comments
Clark V.06/08/2017 15:39
Considering black people are less then 30 percent of the population it makes sense that more white people work then them.
Josh D.06/06/2017 18:17
Shut up and just play ball
Nonotherthan B.06/04/2017 03:49
Blacks spend every damn dime we get on bs instead of saving and starting our own businesses
Shawn T.06/03/2017 17:31
I don't know how tough is it. Try to be white and walk down a black inner city neighborhood. I bet you 100 million dollars blacks are more racist than white people!!!! FACTS
Troy A.06/03/2017 11:48
They don't see what doesn't apply to them. I agree with LBJ on this issue. Hey non black people, you berber individuals, would you like to be treated like African American citizens? The answer will be no! So why speak on something you know nothing about. Now for the most part, whites have been indoctrinated to believe all black people are negative people, but thats not true. Black people want the same as white people, liberty, freedom and pursuit of happiness. Yes, there are some black individuals that participate in negative activities, their choices should not be how all blacks or viewed. There's a problem in this country and its SKIN COLOR! If you dislike a human because of the color of their skin, you have a mental health problem.
Brian S.06/03/2017 05:25
I'm starting to become rasict more and more you people bitch about it. Nothing will change when all you people do is complain and riot. Do something that will make a difference like show the company that you are worth something. And now I'll sit and wait for the ragers.
Blaine D.06/03/2017 05:17
There are way more white people killed than blacks any given year. No one cares about them though. It's not a charity case.
Greg B.06/03/2017 03:49
Fucking dumbass
Charles S.06/03/2017 03:39
He right it's real tough the nigga ain lien!
Octavio C.06/03/2017 02:49
Says the Millionaire.
Pete W.06/03/2017 02:27
Give it up. Black's are equal. All the same laws apply to each race. Black history month, black entertainment television. Blacks are usually on top of the music chart. Most of today's best athletes are black. They get all kinds offers for advertising a product and make millions because blacks are appealing to a huge number of whites. Nobody looks down on anyone based on color, other than a few drunk hillbillies, no body likes racism. 60-70 years ago yes blacks were treated unfairly , but today very few people are racist anymore. Find another cause to spend your time and energy on.
Antonio B.06/03/2017 02:14
Pendejos son Las personas que no tienen amor Al projimo
Daniel M.06/03/2017 02:08
Yeah if you're poor. Rich black folk can't relate.
Mark K.06/03/2017 02:03
Jacob Ko isn't it ironic that it's coming from LBJ, one of the highest paid athletes since he turned 18
Keviante M.06/03/2017 02:02
I actually feel superior to white people...
Brandon S.06/03/2017 01:43
His house just got wreck with N word slurrs spay painted on his wall. Of course he feels this way
John C.06/03/2017 01:28
Well looks like us Chicanos and Mexicans have it a lil worse than blacks now...
Jimmy K.06/03/2017 00:52
Its hard being black in any country, even in africa
Dexter W.06/03/2017 00:05
What a load of bs
Benjamin J.06/03/2017 00:01
Demons don't change. They just change shape.