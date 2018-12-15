Beto O'Rourke Defends NFL Players Taking a Knee

Ray Ray McElrathbey: the football player who inspired Disney's 'Safety'
The life of Diego Maradona
These are the girl soccer players around the world
The life of Rafael Nadal
The life of LeBron James
The Life of Intersex Runner Caster Semenya
I saw your post and wanted to offer a different perspective! 💛
This real talk on a subject that has been very divisive. It took bravery and deep clarify of and thought to give light to this subject with the historical reasons of racial bigotry and hate against another race simply because they were black. Afher hearing this speech are you still a races or you don't why you still refuse to and remain a racist. The answer is WAKE UP AND GET OUT.
Beto get's my vote, sounds like a common sense dude, unlike that orange dud we have in the White House, BETO all the way!
I cannot love this more than I already do! I completely agree with everything he said. I wish more people could look beyond the popular belief and get behind these players taking a knee. If you ever wonder what you would have done during the civil rights movement, it is exactly what you are doing right now. There still is not fair or just treatment because of skin color.
The American Flag anthem song says stand beside her and guide her not get on your knee. But God said what’s right will be wrong in the last days. But until then we must respect the laws of the land. God Bless America🙏🇺🇸
Love this man. Wish he couls deliver this speech all around the country. Starting with the White House!!!!!
what's so amazing about this is I haven't seen no protest from these players on the off season when they weren't getting a paycheck
It’s got nothing to do with the military but the racist majority and trump base have put that spin on it. Trump never served in the military and faked bone spurs as the reason when we all know he was a coward and afraid to serve.
Taking a knee is to spotlight the injustice black and brown folk are subjected to on a daily basis in this country (police brutality, unequal education, housing, unequal hiring practices...). Everyone has not been as privileged as white america who turn a blind eye when it comes to these issues.
They kneel because of the injustices that is going on in the country! No more, no less!
Amen Amen Amen Amen
LIBTARDS.
HILLARY STILL LOST!
AHHH, TOO SOON?
Thank you man.
Thank you Beto a man of Reason God bless you.
I agree
Not today yes back then. Not today.......
I'm nearly in tears because he understands and stands under pressure for what is right and just! I live in Ohio so I can only vote for him in my heart!
Smart guy 👌
This is so confusing why are people upset that nfl players choose peaceful protest? Its about awareness not disrespect of the flag. If everyone us citizen was required to serve in our military like isreal requires maybe then everyone would realize the true injustice and they would have the right to say what is patriotic or not patriotic. Why every abled us citizen does not serve this countries military is the real question. You your kids and their kids should be veterans or serving if not then your not a real patriot of america. Iv been harrased by white police or white men attacted or felt it was ok to touch me then i was threatened or kicked out because i spoke against these assults. That is injustice that took my rights of being a citizens that made me unsafe in my country.
I am a Veteran and I will kneel to save the lives of my fellow Americans. The Flag can be replace if ruined. The Anthem will always be there.
But Human Lives is irreplaceable!
And I Am From Texas.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are looking at the next United States president in the making!!!! GO BETO!!!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
77 comments
Jessica R.12/15/2018 20:07
I saw your post and wanted to offer a different perspective! 💛
Columbus K.09/08/2018 13:23
This real talk on a subject that has been very divisive. It took bravery and deep clarify of and thought to give light to this subject with the historical reasons of racial bigotry and hate against another race simply because they were black. Afher hearing this speech are you still a races or you don't why you still refuse to and remain a racist. The answer is WAKE UP AND GET OUT.
Alice M.08/29/2018 03:22
Beto get's my vote, sounds like a common sense dude, unlike that orange dud we have in the White House, BETO all the way!
Nicole T.08/28/2018 20:37
I cannot love this more than I already do! I completely agree with everything he said. I wish more people could look beyond the popular belief and get behind these players taking a knee. If you ever wonder what you would have done during the civil rights movement, it is exactly what you are doing right now. There still is not fair or just treatment because of skin color.
Diane C.08/28/2018 15:23
The American Flag anthem song says stand beside her and guide her not get on your knee. But God said what’s right will be wrong in the last days. But until then we must respect the laws of the land. God Bless America🙏🇺🇸
Libby G.08/27/2018 15:55
Love this man. Wish he couls deliver this speech all around the country. Starting with the White House!!!!!
Pete D.08/27/2018 15:19
what's so amazing about this is I haven't seen no protest from these players on the off season when they weren't getting a paycheck
Phyllis P.08/27/2018 14:20
It’s got nothing to do with the military but the racist majority and trump base have put that spin on it. Trump never served in the military and faked bone spurs as the reason when we all know he was a coward and afraid to serve. Taking a knee is to spotlight the injustice black and brown folk are subjected to on a daily basis in this country (police brutality, unequal education, housing, unequal hiring practices...). Everyone has not been as privileged as white america who turn a blind eye when it comes to these issues.
Joey Z.08/27/2018 04:21
They kneel because of the injustices that is going on in the country! No more, no less!
Loretta M.08/27/2018 01:36
Amen Amen Amen Amen
Andy D.08/27/2018 01:21
LIBTARDS. HILLARY STILL LOST! AHHH, TOO SOON?
Leonie M.08/26/2018 22:43
Thank you man.
Raymond S.08/26/2018 20:11
Thank you Beto a man of Reason God bless you.
Mike H.08/26/2018 19:52
I agree
Tim S.08/26/2018 19:09
Not today yes back then. Not today.......
Wesley M.08/26/2018 17:56
I'm nearly in tears because he understands and stands under pressure for what is right and just! I live in Ohio so I can only vote for him in my heart!
Yerpington W.08/26/2018 15:37
Smart guy 👌
Ginger W.08/26/2018 14:46
This is so confusing why are people upset that nfl players choose peaceful protest? Its about awareness not disrespect of the flag. If everyone us citizen was required to serve in our military like isreal requires maybe then everyone would realize the true injustice and they would have the right to say what is patriotic or not patriotic. Why every abled us citizen does not serve this countries military is the real question. You your kids and their kids should be veterans or serving if not then your not a real patriot of america. Iv been harrased by white police or white men attacted or felt it was ok to touch me then i was threatened or kicked out because i spoke against these assults. That is injustice that took my rights of being a citizens that made me unsafe in my country.
Chris B.08/26/2018 12:52
I am a Veteran and I will kneel to save the lives of my fellow Americans. The Flag can be replace if ruined. The Anthem will always be there. But Human Lives is irreplaceable! And I Am From Texas.
Eduardo G.08/26/2018 11:56
Ladies and gentlemen, we are looking at the next United States president in the making!!!! GO BETO!!!