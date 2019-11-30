Boxing To Stop Street Violence
Step inside Street Beefs — the fight club you're allowed to talk about. 🥊
Safe space for those without a community
Fighting may not always be solving problems — but for the men and women of Street Beefs, it's become an outlet. The amateur fight club features competitors fighting in unlicensed matches at The Yard — a backyard venue in Harrisburg, VA. Chris Wallace launched the program in 2007 as part of the “Guns Down, Gloves Up,” campaign to end street violence. Wallace considers it a safe space for recovering addicts, formerly incarcerated people, those without a community.
I love this for boxing. I've studied it my whole life. And because I'm different brain wise[…] People won't give me an opportunity, but Street Beefs gave me opportunity. They were like, “Yo, you can box?” like, yeah, let's do it. It's like, OK, then they put me in the cage and I can have fun. Street Beefs is a place where people with disputes can come if talking and everything else not solve it. They can put on gloves and solve it with an MMA match or a boxing match. I've experienced street violence over petty disputes. I've almost died from street violence, but I've known multiple people who have died from not even just street violence. Does violence from disputes. And I think everybody needs an outlet. And this is one more outlet. You know, you can come here and settle it and talk it out. You don't have to fight. You know, it keeps the peace,” Chris Wallace, Founder - Street Beefs tells Brut.
Violent crime has fallen steadily in the U.S. since the 1990s, but has seen upward spikes since 2016 as reported by Pew Research Center. Wallace focuses on a grassroots approach to conflict resolution and promotes boxing as a healthy alternative to street violence. Street Beefs' YouTube channel now has over 1 million followers.
Brut.
- 676.7k
- 4.2k
- 88
61 comments
Shawn J.a day
Anyone who wants to support Street Beefs and or fight,join the Street Beefs Facebook group! Info on the fighters and upcoming events along with interaction with the fighters and Scarface himself ! GUNS DOWN GLOVES UP
Shawn J.a day
Street Beefs for life!
Dow J.2 days
Shogun Black is a hell of a Boxer,very strategic...
Christopher W.2 days
my names actually christopher wilmore...but oh well🤷🏽♂️
Daniel P.2 days
Good solution for a extension in every pub-backyard
Rusty N.3 days
👍🏽
Noe S.3 days
Good job.
Yacine B.3 days
ucf c2
Oddy S.3 days
Respect🙏
H J.4 days
*GRATIS belajar di JALAB SCHOOL .... untuk yg hafal Al Quran / anak yatim piatu yg dhuafa* Kabar GEMBIRA ...... Ayo Bergabung ... wa.me/628121848634 *Pelatihan Kesehatan Beladiri Praktis Kungfu Wingchun HB* TANAH KUSIR, CIPULIR, KEBAYORAN, PONDOK PINANG, PONDOK INDAH, PESANGGRAHAN *JL. CIpulir I no 40 rt 5 rw 8. Depan Mesjid Al irsyad. Cipulir. Keb lama. Jak sel* *Hub : H. Joni. AMD.SE.AK.CA.MM* wa.me/628121848634 Terima kasih atas perhatian & bantuan share / bc .. *JALAB SCHOOL ... pusat beladiri & ilmu2 Ekonomi Bisnis Pilihan kelas lainnya sbb: :* Pencak Silat, Al hikmah, Chikung, taichi, Meditasi, seni pernafasan, beladiri praktis, women self defense, kid self defense, Nunchaku, kerambit, golok, Akuntansi, keuangan, manajemen, bisnis, ritel, investasi, pasar modal, saham, Technical Analysis, fundamental analysis, asuransi, koperasi, Komputer Microsoft ( Word, Excell, Power Point, Project ) , dll *Terima Private, workshop, seminar, inhouse training, outbound, dll ... di kantor, apartment, komplek, mall, plaza, sekolah, atau di rumah / daerah anda, dll* Pilihan lokasi lainnya : Cipulir, Cidodol, psr keb lama, tanah kusir, pondok pinang, pondok insah,kebayoran, petukangan, larangan, kreo, cileduk, bintaro, cipadu, jurang mangu pondok aren, botanical apartment, kampus Universitas Pertamina, palmerah rawabelong kebon jeruk, dll Peluang Bisnis & Kerja Sama : 1. JALAB SHOP, jual peralatan beladiri , kaos oblong/ sablon & seragam , sbb : target, punching /handbox/ tameng, sansak, body protector, boneka kayu wingchun Mok Yang Jong ( jual / sewa/private ) , bar jam bo / golok kupu2, matras, golok, tameng, toya, nunchaku, double stick, trisula, clurit, video2 tutorial semua beladiri, dll 2. JALAB KONSULTAN , Melayani konsultasi Manajemen , Keuangan, lnvestasi & Bisnis , dll 3. JALAB SABUN , produksi sabun dg mutu terbaik , bersih , sehat & bagus. Bisa tempel merek anda. Di cari Mitra bisnis , marketing freelance , agen penjualan, reseller , stockist , dropship. *Dapatkan Penghasilan uang Jutaan TIDAK TERBATAS* 4. Toko Master ( MASTER BABY SHOP ) , Grosir , Pesanan & retail ... menjual perlengkapan bayi , baju anak, handuk, sarung, sajadah, selimut , jas hujan, dll 5. DI JUAL / SEWA / KERJA SAMA : Ruko , Rumah , Tanah, MOBIL SEDAN di Petukangan Selatan, pesanggrahan , Jak sel . Bisa jd reseller , stockist, dropship, agen penjual & broker .. juga loh ... buruan deh hub Joni di wa.me/628121848634 Lowongan kerja : *Marketing Freelance ..Komisi UANG JUTAAN ..kerja mudah ..cari murid / jual produk atau jasa kami ..di mana aja, kpn aja, siapa aja , semua media ,dll ....* wa.me/628121848634 *PROMO PETIR :* GRATIS belajar di JALAB SCHOOL .... untuk hafal Al Quran & anak yatim piatu Dhuafa GRATIS ...... bagi yg TIDAK MAU BAYAR atau TIDAK PUNYA UANG ... balas dg mengabdi kpd Guru GRATIS ... 1 Bulan ..hanya bawa 2 murid GRATIS .... 1 Bulan ... hanya dg bayar 6 bulan iuran di muka DISKON 50% .... Untuk pemegang kartu KJP atau Bapak nya kerja OJOL Jika TIDAK mampu ... ajukan keringanan, ada kebijaksanaan khusus *Sebagian uang kas ... rutin di sumbangkan kpd mesjid, org sakit, kecelakaan, yatim piatu,dll* Terima kasih atas perhatian & bantuan share / bc . wa.me/628121848634 diri diri diri praktis art defense stick chun #pencak silat pendek hikmah al hikmah kung dalam #push hand #inhouse #close combat #close fighting system #combat system #Ekonomi #manajemen #keuangan #akuntansi #investasi #pasar modal #Bisnis #ritel #koperasi #asuransi #emas logam mulia #saham #waran #financial planning #financial planner #financial freedom .....
Bikrant Y.4 days
Love to have one in our place😂
Shahi B.4 days
Searching a champion all over the world.... Audition should be taken every were worldwide
Olaosebikan O.5 days
Smile
Evans O.5 days
Too much good life can be a problem sometimes.
Felician M.5 days
MAY LOOK WONDERFUL BUT WHAT IF ONE KILLS ANOTHER?
Ezequiel D.6 days
na vila tmbm tem de ter isso , tem muitos faltadores
Bacog M.6 days
Ha ha ha i love it
Nino A.6 days
❤
Abdo C.7 days
The place where you be Getting brain damage for free
Erickson E.7 days
how to join? i want to expirience to figth on the street beef.😊