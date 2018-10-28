back

Brazilian Trans Soccer Team

Brazil loves soccer — but has often left the LGBTQ+ community on the sidelines. This transgender man and his squad of trans teammates are looking to change the sport. ⚽

10/28/2018 5:01 PMupdated: 04/04/2019 8:18 PM
Brut. Originals

7 comments

  Thais A.
    12/02/2018 13:18

    Me orgulho de você amiguinho!

  • Marcia B.
    11/03/2018 11:47

    Klindo

  • Roberta Q.
    10/31/2018 23:37

    Parabéns

  Yarirza C.
    10/29/2018 00:35

    This is beautiful, honestly lgbtq kids need safes zones where they can be themselves.

  • Mohammed I.
    10/28/2018 21:59

    Why why why😠😠😠😠

  • Nós D.
    10/28/2018 19:41

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  Jerskey J.
    10/28/2018 17:05

    Hell on earth., so the now force/initiate innocent kids to be part of the LGBT!!!😱😱