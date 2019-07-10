Celebs on Equal Pay For USWNT
"Pay them ladies, man!" This is what Snoop Dogg and other celebrities and powerful people have to say about equal pay for the U.S. women's soccer team. ⚽💰
Sounding Off for Equal Pay in Soccer
Fans, celebrities and politicians are calling out for equal pay in soccer after U.S. team won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination based on pay disparity. For winning the World Cup, the women’s team is taking home $90,000 per player — as opposed to the men’s team, which would have taken home $500,000 per player (had they won) according to FIFA’s compensation.
Here are words of support for this movement:
NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo - these 23 champions are banging on the glass ceiling that is still in existence in the United States of America. We say to FIFA, if you don't pay women what you pay men, then you have no business in the state of New York.
Rap Artist Snoop Dogg - The sorry --- men’s team ain’t gone ever win, can’t even get out the first round — man, pay them ladies, man! Pay those ladies what they’re worth. The women should be getting 500,000 per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton - I loved it the other day when the women's soccer players sued for equal pay, right? After all they have won. They got a pretty good record.
Former #1 Tennis Player Chris Evert - With this conversation now the last year, the 'Me Too' movement and all about equality and all this, I think, you know, it was long overdue.
Former Tennis Women’s Champion Billie Jean King - Women have so far to go. We don't make as much money, we don't have the opportunity, there aren't as many sports at the pro-level, we're not even scratching the surface We hope this is going to go to equal pay for women, which they deserve. // Equal pay, equal pay!
U.S. Women’s World Cup Captain Megan Rapinoe - I mean, I think it is just everybody, everybody is ready for it, everybody wants it, everybody is ready for the conversation to move to the next piece and to have something like that…
The U.S. women’s team have won 4 World Cups. The men have won zero.
Will R.08/25/2019 15:07
...this is just stupid.
Rick E.08/24/2019 23:19
What a surprise. Shitthead Snoop Dogg is on the wrong side of the argument once again. Get the f*** out of here
Michael C.08/23/2019 20:16
Ha. Ha. B bhahahahahahahhahahahahahah
Latonya L.08/23/2019 14:32
Anyone who standing behind equal pay need to buy tickets and such. I dont think Fifa can pay them what they are not generating. Just my opinion. I can't get out and march and scream equal pay when I dont know how it works. More info please on why they get paid less.
Randy S.08/23/2019 04:27
The USA Womens team is using it's overwhelming success as a bargaining chip. The Anahiem Angels pay Mike Trout the highest salary ever because of his success. But, that hasn't tranfered to his team. Other leagues and teams over pay the salary cap and don't even make playoffs. I think the USA Womens team is demanding equal pay for themselves, not necessisarily the other women's teams around the world. In the U S, they are more popular and successful than the mens' team.
Damian S.08/23/2019 02:17
Im a drummer in a cover band so I should be making as much as Ringo Star everytime I play right?
Troy K.08/01/2019 01:21
F snoop. Those chicks are lucky to be playing
Isaiah S.07/31/2019 15:35
Men's Soccer exponentially generates more wealth
Calexson L.07/31/2019 13:48
What about equal pay equal rights at the same time Now we can chant equal
Stevon L.07/31/2019 13:26
These women do NOT deserve to be paid equal to our mens soccer team...they deserve much more!!! One team wins championships, the other is riches of embarrassment! !!!
William M.07/31/2019 00:21
Boo who , be happy u made 90k just for winning, not happy? donate it, it is what it is, stop crying and play the sport u do for love and not money, how bout dat!!
Chava C.07/30/2019 18:17
Look we all luv woman but how are u gunna compare woman's soccer to men's.. just 1 soccer player alone is worth more than all the girls who played the woman's world cup I agree wit u hope u get the money.. I swear I watched most games and I really enjoyed them. But gotta understand men's soccer is way more popular
Gonzalo M.07/30/2019 18:08
Pagas por traer un titulo no por venir con las manos vacías correcto entonces quien trae títulos
Michael A.07/29/2019 22:52
Fact for them ladies to comprehend. Women would rather watch men play. Men would rather watch men play. Conclusion? Your not entertaining enough, so to bad. Even the losing mens squad is more entertaining then the dominant womans team.
Jackie H.07/29/2019 18:59
EQUAL PAY YES!!!
Juan L.07/29/2019 13:11
How bout those celebrities buy all the game tickets and give them away...
Keith B.07/29/2019 10:12
STFU - snoop-feces sucking scumbag
Steve H.07/29/2019 03:06
The Women's National Team as done way more than the men's team ever could
Chico C.07/28/2019 00:26
If yall want them to get paid, go to their games and buy their merch. Plain and simple
Marques H.07/23/2019 23:32
And a bonus for winning the World Cup