Celebs on Equal Pay For USWNT

Sounding Off for Equal Pay in Soccer

Fans, celebrities and politicians are calling out for equal pay in soccer after U.S. team won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination based on pay disparity. For winning the World Cup, the women’s team is taking home $90,000 per player — as opposed to the men’s team, which would have taken home $500,000 per player (had they won) according to FIFA’s compensation.

Here are words of support for this movement:

NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo - these 23 champions are banging on the glass ceiling that is still in existence in the United States of America. We say to FIFA, if you don't pay women what you pay men, then you have no business in the state of New York.

Rap Artist Snoop Dogg - The sorry --- men’s team ain’t gone ever win, can’t even get out the first round — man, pay them ladies, man! Pay those ladies what they’re worth. The women should be getting 500,000 per athlete. Snoop Dogg says so.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton - I loved it the other day when the women's soccer players sued for equal pay, right? After all they have won. They got a pretty good record.

Former #1 Tennis Player Chris Evert - With this conversation now the last year, the 'Me Too' movement and all about equality and all this, I think, you know, it was long overdue.

Former Tennis Women’s Champion Billie Jean King - Women have so far to go. We don't make as much money, we don't have the opportunity, there aren't as many sports at the pro-level, we're not even scratching the surface We hope this is going to go to equal pay for women, which they deserve. // Equal pay, equal pay!

U.S. Women’s World Cup Captain Megan Rapinoe - I mean, I think it is just everybody, everybody is ready for it, everybody wants it, everybody is ready for the conversation to move to the next piece and to have something like that…

The U.S. women’s team have won 4 World Cups. The men have won zero.

Brut.