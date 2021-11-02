back
Chub Rollz, a judgment-free space for plus-size skaters
"As fat people, the first assumption is that we're trying to lose weight." This skateboarder wanted to make sure no one ever felt like an outsider in a skate park. So he created Chub Rollz, a judgment-free space for plus-size skaters ...
11/02/2021 12:34 PMupdated: 11/02/2021 12:35 PM
2 comments
Allesa W.40 minutes
Where are you
Brian D.an hour
As a fat person im not trying to loose weight for a vain purpose, just to get healthy.