Coach dives into pool to rescue swimmer
Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes rescued swimmer Anita Alvarez after she lost consciousness in the water. Coach Fuentes said Alvarez is “feeling good now.” #sports #news #fyp
You will like also
Coach dives into pool to rescue swimmer
Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes rescued swimmer Anita Alvarez after she lost consciousness in the water. Coach Fuentes said Alvarez is “feeling good now.” #sports #news #fyp
WNBA legends on Brittney Griner's detention
"We just want her to be home." Brittney Griner is being held in Russia since February 17 — and her detention was just extended. This is what these WNBA legends had to say about it ... #Tribeca2022
Simone Biles testifies before Congress on the mishandling of the Larry Nassar case
"I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse." Simone Biles broke down as she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating the FBI's mishandling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.
The life of Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal just made tennis history by winning his 21st Grand Slam — beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's record. This is his story.
The life of Rafael Nadal
He's finally tied Roger Federer's championships record. They call him the king of clay. This is the story of Rafael Nadal.
Meet world champion fire knife dancer Mikaele Oloa
He dances with knives — that are on fire. TikToker Mikaele Oloa competes in this dangerous sport for one very special reason ...
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
This uncle-nephew duo crawl through tiny caves and post mesmerizing videos of their adventures ... To inspire others to explore the outdoors.
The life of Brittney Griner
She's a record-breaking basketball player and a queer trailblazer in pro sports. Now, she is detained in Russia on alleged drug charges during a geopolitical crisis... This is the life of Brittney Griner.
This Paralympic champion is fighting for adaptive sports
Born near Chernobyl in Ukraine, she was adopted by an American mother and became the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time. Brut spoke to Oksana Masters about why she's fighting for more inclusivity in sports... Oksana Masters USA
Meet the Curvy Surfer Girls
"A lot of people continue to tell that myth to women that if you're too heavy, the board will sink." This surfer is pushing for body positivity in an industry that has not always been inclusive of all body types.. Curvy Surfer Girl
The life of Allyson Felix
She’s the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in Olympic history. This is the story of Allyson Felix.
Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet
She posted a video of herself "struggle running" on TikTok. Now millions of people can't stop watching her. Brut went on a run with 37-year-old mom Erin Azar who finds herself an unlikely running sensation on TikTok... ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.