back

Dancer Breaks Stereotypes About Body Type

She OWNS the dancefloor. 💃 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

06/02/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 2:07 PM
  • 41.2k
  • 13

And even more

  1. 5:10

    Style not size: The TikTok trend for body positivity

  2. 3:21

    The "Vogue Challenge": Black creatives call for diversity in fashion

  3. 3:02

    Women address realities of postpartum recovery

  4. 4:45

    The Life of Jameela Jamil

  5. 6:49

    The life of Lizzo

  6. 3:28

    How Miss Universe is empowering women

10 comments

  • Julian G.
    07/01/2019 03:21

    You are beautiful and blessed keep Dancing never let nothing stop you for what you want to do in life you are great

  • Kylie K.
    06/03/2019 18:32

    Amazing 🙏🙏🙏❤❤🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑

  • Jeff R.
    06/03/2019 14:16

    https://images.app.goo.gl/wQLbFkmhaKECKqYN8

  • Nevin S.
    06/02/2019 23:22

    you leftards- celebrate, body mutilation ( trangenderism), mental health disorders (trangenderism), murder (abortion) and promote unhealthy living (this fatty)- strange strange people are you leftards

  • Frank M.
    06/02/2019 20:49

    Wow...just wow....

  • Korey C.
    06/02/2019 20:36

    I didnt see her on the tips of her toes a single time hmmm... 🤔

  • Joshua C.
    06/02/2019 18:20

    What stereotype though? Obese people? That's a serious problem lol

  • Charles E.
    06/02/2019 16:55

    Change your diet

  • The T.
    06/02/2019 16:44

    What if u try eat less

  • Faye L.
    06/02/2019 16:14

    Keep dancing lil sister...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.