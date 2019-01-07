back
Dancer Breaks Stereotypes About Body Type
She OWNS the dancefloor. 💃 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/02/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 2:07 PM
10 comments
Julian G.07/01/2019 03:21
You are beautiful and blessed keep Dancing never let nothing stop you for what you want to do in life you are great
Kylie K.06/03/2019 18:32
Amazing 🙏🙏🙏❤❤🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑
Jeff R.06/03/2019 14:16
https://images.app.goo.gl/wQLbFkmhaKECKqYN8
Nevin S.06/02/2019 23:22
you leftards- celebrate, body mutilation ( trangenderism), mental health disorders (trangenderism), murder (abortion) and promote unhealthy living (this fatty)- strange strange people are you leftards
Frank M.06/02/2019 20:49
Wow...just wow....
Korey C.06/02/2019 20:36
I didnt see her on the tips of her toes a single time hmmm... 🤔
Joshua C.06/02/2019 18:20
What stereotype though? Obese people? That's a serious problem lol
Charles E.06/02/2019 16:55
Change your diet
The T.06/02/2019 16:44
What if u try eat less
Faye L.06/02/2019 16:14
Keep dancing lil sister...