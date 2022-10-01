back
Djokovic's Australian Open controversy
Tennis champion Novak Djokovic was detained in Australia for his decision not be vaccinated. Today, after days of tension, he was released. But his chance to play in the Australian Open may still be in jeopardy ... Here's a timeline of Djokovic's Australian Open controversy..
01/10/2022 9:19 PM
2 comments
Byron L.4 minutes
He had covid in december so his immuned and covid pass ok for 6month… nothing special here. You should blame your government not Novak he came to entertain you he worked hard to get where he is. And that’s just communism that you’re praising … poor world they manage to make you like the way they treat you and blame the people who are smarter
Derek F.30 minutes
So if I don't agree with vacaciones can I enter Australia?. Fcking joke. One rule for the rich and another for regular people. I am vacillating but wonder if this I'd setting a president... hmmm. Everyone to their own beliefs no problem there. But changing entry requirements or exemptions just to allow a sports person into Australia....