During the Danone Nations Cup, they voted for the UN's objective

Fight against poverty, access to education, gender equality.... They are between 10 and 12 years old, they come from 27 countries and, during the @danonenationscup, they voted for the UN's objective they consider to be the most important. Here is the result. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

11/21/2019 4:57 PM
  • 127.7k
  • 17

12 comments

  • Shelby T.
    3 days

    mira

  • Josh T.
    12/11/2019 00:37

    Our society has a warped idea of what poverty is, Hitler used children for propaganda also.

  • Yvonne R.
    12/10/2019 02:40

    Bless them Lord

  • Julia B.
    12/08/2019 23:11

    The UN is trash and has never been instrumental in any kind of peace. The genocide in Rwanda is a prime example

  • Francis B.
    12/08/2019 20:17

    Really

  • Kaiser S.
    12/08/2019 17:44

    UNSDG

  • Millard T.
    12/06/2019 00:50

    Mm

  • Cúhž N.
    12/03/2019 10:42

    China?🥴

  • JD B.
    11/29/2019 01:20

    End womans suffrage

  • Eileen B.
    11/26/2019 20:10

    That's great......I am an avid supporter of the Womens SA..team......let girls play whatever sport they excel at...

  • Veronica H.
    11/26/2019 19:32

    Excellent.

  • Bill C.
    11/22/2019 20:30

    propaganda.. educate your children...