Female sports reporters against harassment and groping
Female sports reporters across the world are taking a stand against harassment and groping.
07/05/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:12 PM
31 comments
Gregory C.07/28/2019 14:42
Fckn animals 🤬
Himanshu T.07/08/2019 16:47
Maybe a tight slap or a kick between the legs..
Matthew P.07/06/2019 12:45
Ugh. Dudes are gross. My dad taught me that you keep your hands pff until expressly asked
Aqsa R.07/06/2019 12:43
that's disgusting
Rosie L.07/06/2019 11:24
Outrageous that these men think they can behave like this 😠
Tiffanye Y.07/06/2019 06:58
Glad that they are. I've worked in the entertainment business myself, and have had to put up with unacceptable behavior from males. And it needs to stop. Nobody likes to be manhandled kissed, given lewd comments etc!
Sk M.07/06/2019 05:31
Stupped
Zaroya A.07/06/2019 05:18
Nowhere in this world men let us females live in peace and do our job.
Yulonda K.07/06/2019 03:49
I guess none of these females thought to knock them in the head with that mic? Hmm, somebody would have been missing a tooth.
Laura S.07/06/2019 03:34
Badly educated and stupid men, no doubt. I wonder if they treat their family members like that. The good news is that only a minority behave like that.
Daniel P.07/06/2019 01:47
I am very proud they are standing up for themselves. 💯
Vladimir N.07/06/2019 01:11
I saw only ugly women protesting xD
Marcus G.07/06/2019 00:08
Elbow to the face. There... This report is closed. What's next. .. Owe. ...the Weather and traffic. Back to u Jim.
Slim B.07/05/2019 23:15
what about male reporters they suffer the same case abused by female when they do there work?that's ok hein?
Renfebron R.07/05/2019 21:10
Sexual predators omg I'm so sorry that ain't all women out there aren't into thier motives & still thier morals & decency are still intact!Kodus to all strong women out there!to withstand & fight for sexual harassment💖🌹👍👌
Aurimas J.07/05/2019 21:08
Messi is getting paid more than all female football players combined - start with that! Not a guy who is trying to kiss a girl. Girl on live TV, so not shy one 😀
Hiba A.07/05/2019 18:44
🤬
Querelle S.07/05/2019 18:35
Your favorite team winning a glorified game of catch does not warrant harassment or assault and I can’t believe it’s 2019 and we’re still saying this
Như L.07/05/2019 17:50
Everybody should learn how to respect others! This is the first thing your teachers taught you I bet
Gérson N.07/05/2019 17:41
👆 🆗