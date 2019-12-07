back
Fernando comes from Indonesia and is competing in his first World Cup, in Spain. His team qualified for the World Finals of the Danone Nations Cup, the world's largest soccer tournament for children aged 10 to 12. This is his story. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
12/07/2019 1:57 AM
29 comments
Chrisjan N.20 hours
si jekoy hahaha
Rifki A.21 hours
Mantap
Hudeyfa A.a day
💔💔💔💔💔💓💓💓❤❤❤❤❤❤
Hudeyfa A.a day
go ahead my pro
Hudeyfa A.a day
you winning
Munir P.2 days
don't this bra look like tiffys boyfriend
Angela M.3 days
You did well, proud of you and the team❤❤
John T.3 days
while these kids having fun there's kids back in west papu getting killed by Indonesia soliders..nice to know that these indonisia kids are living life to the fullest while kids back in west papu don't even have parents cause they been kill by your Governments!!😠
Neyma A.4 days
Mash.allh
Luzuko N.4 days
💪💪💪
Khanal P.4 days
dai
Saaqow C.5 days
And i want to player
Denver-Sadiq N.5 days
,
Hanok W.6 days
lots of love bhai From Nepal
Nordino P.6 days
The best player
Miguel S.6 days
Never give up man watch goal 1 and 2
Dawt C.6 days
can I play?
Bartonez M.7 days
Congratulations young man. Keep it up. Wishing u all the best for the future.
Evadney J.7 days
1.ñò
Kham M.7 days
Congratulations to u and the team...Good job..Hope you all will become a profession soccer players in the future ...👏👍👍