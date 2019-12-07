back

Fernando comes from Indonesia and is competing in his first World Cup

Fernando comes from Indonesia and is competing in his first World Cup, in Spain. His team qualified for the World Finals of the Danone Nations Cup, the world's largest soccer tournament for children aged 10 to 12. This is his story. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

12/07/2019 1:57 AM
29 comments

  • Chrisjan N.
    20 hours

    si jekoy hahaha

  • Rifki A.
    21 hours

    Mantap

  • Hudeyfa A.
    a day

    💔💔💔💔💔💓💓💓❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Hudeyfa A.
    a day

    go ahead my pro

  • Hudeyfa A.
    a day

    you winning

  • Munir P.
    2 days

    don't this bra look like tiffys boyfriend

  • Angela M.
    3 days

    You did well, proud of you and the team❤❤

  • John T.
    3 days

    while these kids having fun there's kids back in west papu getting killed by Indonesia soliders..nice to know that these indonisia kids are living life to the fullest while kids back in west papu don't even have parents cause they been kill by your Governments!!😠

  • Neyma A.
    4 days

    Mash.allh

  • Luzuko N.
    4 days

    💪💪💪

  • Khanal P.
    4 days

    dai

  • Saaqow C.
    5 days

    And i want to player

  • Denver-Sadiq N.
    5 days

    ,

  • Hanok W.
    6 days

    lots of love bhai From Nepal

  • Nordino P.
    6 days

    The best player

  • Miguel S.
    6 days

    Never give up man watch goal 1 and 2

  • Dawt C.
    6 days

    can I play?

  • Bartonez M.
    7 days

    Congratulations young man. Keep it up. Wishing u all the best for the future.

  • Evadney J.
    7 days

    1.ñò

  • Kham M.
    7 days

    Congratulations to u and the team...Good job..Hope you all will become a profession soccer players in the future ...👏👍👍