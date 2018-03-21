back
Forest Green Rovers is bringing ecology and soccer together
A 100% organic lawn, solar panels and vegan meals: here's the world's most sustainable football club.
03/21/2018 5:01 PM
4 comments
William C.03/24/2018 19:04
😎😎😎
Irene I.03/23/2018 06:28
Vegan world should go globally!
Ishan A.03/22/2018 16:27
Wow! That's a goal of having one in India :^P
DK R.03/22/2018 08:01
🤔 so an entire stadium made from wood..s and he won't cut a tree either..