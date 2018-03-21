back

Forest Green Rovers is bringing ecology and soccer together

A 100% organic lawn, solar panels and vegan meals: here's the world's most sustainable football club.

03/21/2018 5:01 PM
  • 14.7k
  • 5

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

4 comments

  • William C.
    03/24/2018 19:04

    😎😎😎

  • Irene I.
    03/23/2018 06:28

    Vegan world should go globally!

  • Ishan A.
    03/22/2018 16:27

    Wow! That's a goal of having one in India :^P

  • DK R.
    03/22/2018 08:01

    🤔 so an entire stadium made from wood..s and he won't cut a tree either..