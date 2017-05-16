Girls soccer champions

A girl's soccer team won a...boy's soccer tournament! 💪💅
47 comments
Shannon L.05/25/2017 15:59
Catalonia!
Graydon W.05/22/2017 22:22
do uk em?
Natalia L.05/22/2017 12:52
💪😉🤔
Jime H.05/22/2017 00:10
isn't this sick?
Johan E.05/21/2017 19:17
Brian Rico
Adriana M.05/21/2017 10:15
(: us
Teresa A.05/21/2017 09:52
, its for everyone just like you said :)
Elaine M.05/20/2017 21:53
Felipe Marin
Margo L.05/18/2017 23:41
Fierce!
Daniel R.05/18/2017 20:03
!!!
Kim Z.05/18/2017 19:43
how many dirty looks did we first get when we started playing soccer in Corona?! That quickly changed when the boys realized that we could hold out own!!💪💪⚽
Karen W.05/18/2017 19:38
Argh .... the apostrophe abuse is giving me a headache. girls' is the plural form, boys' is the plural form ......AUGH!!!
Jasmin Z.05/18/2017 18:08
wow
Shane B.05/18/2017 16:38
The game for everyone ...please tell me who said its a men sport only? This is some made up farce...did u see the u15 academy boys toast the womens national team the other day. 5-2.
Lennin D.05/18/2017 15:59
sounds like they are good
Alex C.05/18/2017 14:44
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-3609949/Matildas-lose-7-0-Newcastle-Jets-15s-Rio-Olympics-warm-up.html
Julio C.05/18/2017 12:45
Vicky Delgado
Bridgette C.05/18/2017 07:45
I thought you might like this
Matteo J.05/18/2017 06:17
Lol
Samantha M.05/18/2017 04:45
😉♀💪