Gold Medalist Marieke Vervoort has Died via Euthanasia
Paralympic athlete Marieke Vervoort has died at 40 via euthanasia. This is why she chose to end her life.
Her death sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media
Belgian paralympic athlete Marieke Veervort has been euthanized at age 40. The 2012 London Paralympics gold and silver medalist suffered from an incurable, degenerative spinal disease that paralyzed her legs. In a 2016 interview, she explained her decision to turn to euthanasia. Euthanasia is legal in Belgium since 2002. She announced her intentions after the Rio Games in 2016 to follow that path if her condition worsened. Vervoort signed the paperwork to be euthanized back in 2008.
“I’m still enjoying every little moment. When the moment comes that I have more bad days than good days, then I have my euthanasia papers. I hope euthanasia is also something for every country that it means - not murder - that it means that it gives a feeling of rest to the people. If I didn't have those papers, I think I did already suicide because it's very hard to live with so many pain and suffering and this unsureness. My view is really bad. I see only 20%. I have a lot of epilepsy seizures. What is the next thing coming? I am really scared. But those papers give me a lot of rest in my mind because I know when it's enough for me, I have those papers. So, I find it’s a good thing because it's not easy to get them,” Marieke Veervort says before her death.
The athlete had been transparent about her condition and its limitations for years and was open about how she intended to die if her suffering increased, and that method was assisted dying. It’s administered if the patient suffers from an incurable condition that causes “constant, unbearable physical or psychological suffering,” and only with their express consent, without external pressures. The announcement of Vervoort's death sparked an outpouring of reactions on social media.
65 comments
Mario O.10/29/2019 23:41
Estoy de acuerdo, muchas veces somos egoístas y no pensamos en el sufrimiento que viven estas personas y que es una decisión muy personal y muy pensada...👏👏👏👏
Joseph A.10/29/2019 11:32
I think the same. End it all with a smile . Beautiful way to go
Squaz A.10/28/2019 15:22
WHAT NONESENSE! WHAT ARROGANCE ! WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT TO TAKE AWAY LIFE? I'M SICK & TIRED OF THIS BUFFOONERY THAT IMAGINES ANY GARBAGE SHOULD BE FORCED DOWN POEPLE'S THROATS JUST BECAUSE SOME PATHETIC CELEBRITY ATHLETHE OR ARTIST SAID IT!!! SHMMMM.
Susan T.10/28/2019 00:37
Rest in peace Brave woman Marieke ❤
Chris J.10/27/2019 22:05
Rip
Ku R.10/27/2019 20:52
She is so brave....I hope she finds peace.
Jose C.10/27/2019 17:22
I am surprised at all the people cheering for suicide. We are living in a sick world! And they call you "ignorant" for being mentally stable. LOL
Yousef M.10/27/2019 15:29
You may use different terms, but the meaning stays the same.
Nappeun G.10/27/2019 10:42
I'm- .. 💔 I don't know what to support anymore tbh
Ninoska I.10/27/2019 02:17
Qepd
Tracy P.10/26/2019 20:19
God bless you beautiful woman. ❤️🌈❤️ xxx
Lynda M.10/26/2019 19:29
We did not choose to enter this world. We should be able to choose under which conditions we can leave it.
Lori W.10/26/2019 18:06
RIP . But why is it called euthanasia? Isn't it suicide? Calling it by another name doesn't make it any better than a person who ended their life due to the pain of mental illness.
Lisa M.10/26/2019 18:03
Pain free!!!RIP❤❤
Pamela R.10/26/2019 17:42
RIP my sister
Vinton O.10/26/2019 15:42
all inclusive ticket to hell see you there
Hussein B.10/26/2019 15:12
and will be cut off the Internet and cut the news of Iraq from the outside world supported Iraq with a revolution against the dictators and corrupt rulers appeal to the owners of humanity and justice . ! ! ! #Save_the_Iraqi_people
Manuel D.10/26/2019 13:26
Right to live and Die. I agree! Rest in peace worrior
Kate T.10/26/2019 09:08
remarkable woman
Funmilade A.10/26/2019 06:21
She's gone to rest and I pray her soul Rest In Peace.