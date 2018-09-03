Green Beret Stands for Kaepernick

Nate Boyer is a Green Beret veteran — and he was the one who convinced Colin Kaepernick that it was okay to kneel during the anthem. 🇺🇸
Jesse G.11/15/2019 15:13
watch this and maybe you’ll have a different aspect on Colin kapernick
Michael J.11/03/2019 18:13
What a scumbag and a traitor.
Danny H.09/23/2019 02:57
member we talked about this? Member? You member.
Joe G.09/20/2019 01:46
I stand to honor the promise the flag represents. You kneel because that promise has been broken. I stand to affirm my belief that all are created equal, and to fight alongside you for that promise. You kneel because too few stand with you. I stand because we can be better. You kneel to remind us to be better. I stand to honor all that have fought and died so that we may be free. You kneel because not all of us are. I stand because I can. You kneel for those who can't. I stand to defend your right to kneel. You kneel to defend my right to stand. I stand because I love this country. You kneel because you love it too. written by: Andrew Freborg
Shelby A.05/31/2019 20:15
no “national guard” dude
Eric D.05/28/2019 06:31
Now this is 777^
Essie B.03/22/2019 04:11
He telling the truth
Raynell W.02/14/2019 20:15
🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿
Kevin B.01/19/2019 13:47
I want to know what has been solved by such division? Anyone? I'm all ears.
Kevin B.01/19/2019 13:43
Listen, and listen real good. Don't take it out on our beloved U.S. Flag. Protests should cause people to think. How many people think with an open mind when you've pissed them off by demeaning something so dear to good people.
Glynda G.01/03/2019 16:42
Awesome! I love smart people!
Cherisa C.12/27/2018 07:54
The people on the bus said it wasn't an appropriate place for Rosa Parks to sit; people said it wasn't appropriate time to block a bridge Selma Mississippi with a march, people said it wasn't an appropriate time to have black do sit ins at the counter during their lunch and dinner...and the list goes on and on of what some people in history have thought about as an inappropriate time to Recognize injustices...I'm certainly glad those inappropriate people DIDN'T STOP THOSE VERY Appropriate historical events...
Adam H.12/20/2018 06:43
Former professional football player, but he’s only shown wearing a Texas Longhorns uniform.
Tee B.10/28/2018 22:47
As a miltary vet and a Worshipful Master of a masonic lodge where i lead my craft to recite the pledge ill have to say this.....had he kneeled for a cause outside of social injustice there wouldnt be an uproar about this. Racism is so deeply rooted and ingrained in our society in its underbelly that when people speak against it some feel like its disrespectful. Had he kneedled for gay/womens rights we wouldnt be having this conversation. Jews and blacks are murdered in hate crimes across the nation and people instantly say its a democratic hoax or fake news. Some whites feel because they make up the majority that they shouldnt have to view things that make them uncomfortable. You want people to stop speaking out against injustice??? Lets stand together black white and brown and demand that officers who murder whites and blacks who are unarmed are held accountable for it instead of just saying " oh well...police murders are only a black problem honey that doesnt affect us." Because remember.....more whites are murdered statistically by cops every year. The only difference is blacks are murdered at a number disproportionately high to their population in this country. Lets stand TOGETHER to make a difference. Ive never knealt but as someone who sacrificed years of my life as a vet i did so in hopes that all could express themselves within reason in our country.
Chris B.10/28/2018 19:52
I still want to know how is kneeling at a NFL game is doing anything to fix social injustice. If these players want to create change go to the areas where change is needed and support the cause. Kneeling at sporting events don’t create change.
Rod W.10/25/2018 13:47
I serve the country for all people be free
Tyler B.10/25/2018 02:04
😂😂😂 look at all these people on here more American then a green beret veteran because you guys drink Budweiser and drive ford trucks
Monica B.10/24/2018 23:19
I don’t think that’s the way to make his point💕
Shaun S.10/21/2018 21:29
Fascist propaganda
Shaun S.10/21/2018 21:27
He doesn’t seem like the sharpest tool in the shed