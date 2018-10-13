back

Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run a marathon

She was the first woman to ever finish the Boston Marathon — and she was disqualified because of it. Meet the groundbreaking Kathrine Switzer Marathon Woman. 🏃‍♀️ (via Brut UK)

10/13/2018 3:01 PMupdated: 04/15/2019 2:49 PM
  • 1.7m
  • 114

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

76 comments

  • Hank S.
    03/12/2019 12:25

    What an inspirational woman!

  • Denise C.
    02/20/2019 01:15

    keep running 🏃‍♀️ ❤️ Breaking barriers

  • Veronica P.
    02/08/2019 15:25

    Wow! 👏🏼

  • Noriel G.
    02/05/2019 12:45

    Amazing Woman,,, 💪

  • Canelo R.
    02/02/2019 01:57

    amaizing&remarkable :-)

  • Rick C.
    01/16/2019 10:29

    I was finishing the Portland Marathon in 1995 and remember getting passed by a lady just before the finish line!!!

  • Rick C.
    01/16/2019 10:23

    Gotta Love this lady!!!

  • Deepak C.
    12/23/2018 17:51

    Salute

  • U S.
    12/19/2018 13:19

    v

  • Satish M.
    12/16/2018 03:58

    The Great Wonderful and Excellent and Amazing Woman. I Respect and Salute The Great Wonderful World Loving Katherine Switzer.

  • Mona A.
    12/15/2018 10:16

    جميلة

  • Jayaraj J.
    12/14/2018 06:36

    What a great inspirer!! Bound the law makers to change the rules. WOWs are not enough!

  • Karen S.
    12/14/2018 00:31

    Woman power

  • Muhammad S.
    12/13/2018 20:04

    Nice

  • Maria E.
    12/12/2018 18:33

    thank you...

  • Lucy M.
    12/12/2018 04:51

    Brave women

  • Ahmad M.
    12/08/2018 21:21

    Good naes

  • Latifa A.
    12/03/2018 04:52

    ماشاءالله انا في الأربعين واحتضر الآن 😱😱😢

  • Saw C.
    12/03/2018 02:36

    What an undaunted spirit.

  • Aniket P.
    12/02/2018 18:20

    Amazing