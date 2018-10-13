back
Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to officially run a marathon
She was the first woman to ever finish the Boston Marathon — and she was disqualified because of it. Meet the groundbreaking Kathrine Switzer Marathon Woman. 🏃♀️ (via Brut UK)
10/13/2018 3:01 PMupdated: 04/15/2019 2:49 PM
76 comments
Hank S.03/12/2019 12:25
What an inspirational woman!
Denise C.02/20/2019 01:15
keep running 🏃♀️ ❤️ Breaking barriers
Veronica P.02/08/2019 15:25
Wow! 👏🏼
Noriel G.02/05/2019 12:45
Amazing Woman,,, 💪
Canelo R.02/02/2019 01:57
amaizing&remarkable :-)
Rick C.01/16/2019 10:29
I was finishing the Portland Marathon in 1995 and remember getting passed by a lady just before the finish line!!!
Rick C.01/16/2019 10:23
Gotta Love this lady!!!
Deepak C.12/23/2018 17:51
Salute
U S.12/19/2018 13:19
v
Satish M.12/16/2018 03:58
The Great Wonderful and Excellent and Amazing Woman. I Respect and Salute The Great Wonderful World Loving Katherine Switzer.
Mona A.12/15/2018 10:16
جميلة
Jayaraj J.12/14/2018 06:36
What a great inspirer!! Bound the law makers to change the rules. WOWs are not enough!
Karen S.12/14/2018 00:31
Woman power
Muhammad S.12/13/2018 20:04
Nice
Maria E.12/12/2018 18:33
thank you...
Lucy M.12/12/2018 04:51
Brave women
Ahmad M.12/08/2018 21:21
Good naes
Latifa A.12/03/2018 04:52
ماشاءالله انا في الأربعين واحتضر الآن 😱😱😢
Saw C.12/03/2018 02:36
What an undaunted spirit.
Aniket P.12/02/2018 18:20
Amazing