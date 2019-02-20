Lightsaber Dueling is a sport in France

What's up, Skywalker? Lightsaber dueling is now an official sport in France. 😮
11 comments
Jim K.03/05/2019 20:20
Where was this 30 years ago?
Ohee A.02/27/2019 17:40
:3
Andrés R.02/27/2019 14:47
,
Govind R.02/22/2019 03:57
let’s burst into the circuit
Stan S.02/22/2019 02:47
lol🤣😂
Gabriel M.02/22/2019 01:13
"It doesn't have a cutting edge" It IS the cutting edge
Laurence L.02/21/2019 13:47
😮🌌
Alma R.02/21/2019 09:29
I get why you moved
Jordan M.02/21/2019 03:28
our time has come
Lahouel H.02/20/2019 22:47
Can he this saber to kill. ?
Brut02/20/2019 22:09
Check out this 76-year-old "warrior grandma" who wields a sword to teach women self-defense. https://www.facebook.com/brutamerica/videos/vb.1691667177798461/1953005101664666/?type=2&theater