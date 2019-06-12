back

Marta and Tatiana will compete in the Danone Nations Cup

“One day, I scored a hat trick. Then the boys started passing me the ball, and I could play.” Marta is from Italy, Tatiana from South Africa. They will both compete in the Danone Nations Cup, the world's largest football tournament for children aged 10 to 12. Here's how they want to change the game for girls who play football. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

06/12/2019 3:09 PMupdated: 06/13/2019 6:29 PM
