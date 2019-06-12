back
Marta and Tatiana will compete in the Danone Nations Cup
“One day, I scored a hat trick. Then the boys started passing me the ball, and I could play.” Marta is from Italy, Tatiana from South Africa. They will both compete in the Danone Nations Cup, the world's largest football tournament for children aged 10 to 12. Here's how they want to change the game for girls who play football. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
06/12/2019 3:09 PMupdated: 06/13/2019 6:29 PM
- 716.1k
- 6.2k
- 96
67 comments
Ajmal A.08/08/2019 22:00
Wanderful
Kiran D.07/31/2019 03:02
Very good.God bless you.keep it up.
Mariana M.07/30/2019 15:58
sorry, estoy en el baño y me pongo a ver mmds pero creo que esto es verdad.
Priya B.07/29/2019 14:02
Great
Teresa H.07/28/2019 13:26
Let the Girls Play...
Shiny L.07/25/2019 14:18
Good keep it up girls
Simathapa S.07/25/2019 01:13
Good jab and God bless you 👍
Santosh J.07/24/2019 03:55
Very nice
Hatnu K.07/22/2019 10:48
All the best girls God bless you all
Criss V.07/22/2019 03:01
My daugther plays soccer too and never has been discriminated, rather her teammates respect her and when she’s arriving to the soccer game they say ‘there comes our girl’ 😂😉
Claudia B.07/21/2019 16:13
Gracias a dios🙏 la tienen reeee claraaaaa.. VAMOS LAS CHICAS!!!💪💪💪⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Hema S.07/20/2019 17:29
.
Ankit C.06/28/2019 10:45
dekh
Nazeer A.06/28/2019 04:26
Good morning baby I love you
Yolt G.06/27/2019 20:40
look!
Manju K.06/27/2019 18:14
God bless to all players
Eduardo P.06/27/2019 10:35
Hola
Sikriti S.06/27/2019 05:45
Very,good
Sarah B.06/27/2019 04:03
👍
Malek B.06/26/2019 23:43
bich yalaabou fil Danone edouma li bich ncherkou feha