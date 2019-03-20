back

Meet LeBron James

LeBron James just passed Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He's one of the best ever — and he's also been one of this generation's most vocal athletes for equality and social justice. This is his story. 🏀

03/07/2019 2:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:46 PM

10 comments

  • Toney S.
    03/20/2019 15:51

    Maybe in points but not in rings

  • Layne M.
    03/10/2019 21:55

    I am glad that Lebron James have used his status as as a Legendary athlete to highlight a major problem in our nation called RACISM !!! too many people are in denial of this disease, that afflicts our nation !!! Good for Lebron James, and God bless him for this !!!

  • Brian S.
    03/08/2019 04:28

    Everything's racist blah blah blah

  • Antonio B.
    03/08/2019 02:16

    Así!! Y que mas jajajaaja

  • Alfonso Z.
    03/08/2019 01:43

    Please , never give up !!!!!

  • Jay D.
    03/07/2019 23:27

    LeBron don't like white people

  • Brut
    03/07/2019 21:32

    LeBron is not the only athlete using his platform to speak out; check out former Green Beret & NFL player Nate Boyer give his perspective on Colin Kaepernick & "anthem kneeling" -

  • Lynda H.
    03/07/2019 17:12

    Go brom

  • Debra S.
    03/07/2019 16:49

    ALL RIGHT YOU SAID A MOUTH FULL I AGREE WITH YOU A 100 %

  • Frank T.
    03/07/2019 16:39

    He's a hoe!😈

