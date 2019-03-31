back
Meet Serena Williams
Cultural Icon. Women's ambassador. 23-time Grand Slam champion. There's only one Serena Williams — this is her story. 🎾
03/28/2019 4:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:58 PM
- 14.2k
- 233
- 24
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
23 comments
Inoya M.03/31/2019 15:31
Beast 💗💗 real 🐐
Jason W.03/31/2019 08:40
She is a sore loser, learn how to lose and be a nice person before starting to promote her as an ambassador. She’s good at tennis because she was born with the talent, but she learned to be a bad loser.
Gloria B.03/31/2019 04:16
You are amazing
Hodi E.03/30/2019 12:10
She is the cry baby?
Antonio G.03/30/2019 11:26
Sexy serena congratulation
Armandia T.03/29/2019 12:22
Beautiful
صاحب ا.03/29/2019 11:57
You super woman love you I want nice life with you
Rose L.03/29/2019 10:45
Beauty
Lynda H.03/29/2019 00:50
Go Serena go yeaj
Lasagesse M.03/28/2019 19:32
une source d'inspiration pour moi !
Karen W.03/28/2019 10:54
Love this lady !!
Brandon S.03/28/2019 06:10
Yes. Your. Sweat❤❤❤
Brandon S.03/28/2019 06:10
I Love. U lo❤❤❤❤
Howard S.03/28/2019 05:13
Dude can play tennis.
Lynda L.03/28/2019 04:57
You are a true hero, Serena Williams, as is Venus. You help so many women, by being inspirations, for letting us know if we work hard, have the drive, we can do anything. You teach us to do the right thing, to be an advocate, to fight for what’s right and fair and good. Thank you. ❤️
Barbara A.03/28/2019 04:22
Congratulation Serena
Eloy G.03/28/2019 02:40
A negra bien FEA
Valli S.03/28/2019 02:40
You go girl
Lox R.03/27/2019 23:33
Congratulations super power
Randale C.03/27/2019 20:25
Question culture but she chose to marry a man that is not African descent?