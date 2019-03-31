back

Meet Serena Williams

Cultural Icon. Women's ambassador. 23-time Grand Slam champion. There's only one Serena Williams — this is her story. 🎾

03/28/2019 4:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:58 PM
  • 14.2k
  • 24

And even more

  1. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  2. 4:02

    Free tattoo removal to transform lives

  3. 3:47

    The life of John Lewis

  4. 2:36

    Celebs team up to buy women's soccer team

  5. 4:16

    Waacking: Making people see the music

  6. 4:37

    The rise of Wheelchair Motocross

23 comments

  • Inoya M.
    03/31/2019 15:31

    Beast 💗💗 real 🐐

  • Jason W.
    03/31/2019 08:40

    She is a sore loser, learn how to lose and be a nice person before starting to promote her as an ambassador. She’s good at tennis because she was born with the talent, but she learned to be a bad loser.

  • Gloria B.
    03/31/2019 04:16

    You are amazing

  • Hodi E.
    03/30/2019 12:10

    She is the cry baby?

  • Antonio G.
    03/30/2019 11:26

    Sexy serena congratulation

  • Armandia T.
    03/29/2019 12:22

    Beautiful

  • صاحب ا.
    03/29/2019 11:57

    You super woman love you I want nice life with you

  • Rose L.
    03/29/2019 10:45

    Beauty

  • Lynda H.
    03/29/2019 00:50

    Go Serena go yeaj

  • Lasagesse M.
    03/28/2019 19:32

    une source d'inspiration pour moi !

  • Karen W.
    03/28/2019 10:54

    Love this lady !!

  • Brandon S.
    03/28/2019 06:10

    Yes. Your. Sweat❤❤❤

  • Brandon S.
    03/28/2019 06:10

    I Love. U lo❤❤❤❤

  • Howard S.
    03/28/2019 05:13

    Dude can play tennis.

  • Lynda L.
    03/28/2019 04:57

    You are a true hero, Serena Williams, as is Venus. You help so many women, by being inspirations, for letting us know if we work hard, have the drive, we can do anything. You teach us to do the right thing, to be an advocate, to fight for what’s right and fair and good. Thank you. ❤️

  • Barbara A.
    03/28/2019 04:22

    Congratulation Serena

  • Eloy G.
    03/28/2019 02:40

    A negra bien FEA

  • Valli S.
    03/28/2019 02:40

    You go girl

  • Lox R.
    03/27/2019 23:33

    Congratulations super power

  • Randale C.
    03/27/2019 20:25

    Question culture but she chose to marry a man that is not African descent?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.