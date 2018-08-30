back

Meet Simone Biles ✊🏿🏅

She's a record-breaking Olympic and world champion gymnast who's survived sexual assault and a tumultuous early life. Meet Simone Biles. ✊🏿🏅

08/30/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 08/13/2019 1:37 PM
  • 5.0m
  • 340

Sports

  1. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  2. The Life of Lionel Messi

  3. The Life of Soccer Superstar Megan Rapinoe

  4. Boxing To Stop Street Violence

  5. The Life of Zlatan Ibrahimović

  6. The Life of Tony Parker

30 comments

  • Kristen D.
    08/31/2019 20:47

    It says the Biles is a double A half out........ 😂😂😂 it’s a double lay (for layout) half out.

  • Gregory L.
    08/27/2019 02:10

    Why these guys leave these kids alone mercy.

  • Dave W.
    08/26/2019 02:16

    She is dominance!!

  • Trampus J.
    08/25/2019 17:11

    What amazing young woman keep of the good work

  • Angie T.
    08/25/2019 06:08

    , amazing story she tells ❤

  • Evol T.
    08/24/2019 13:41

    She built like super women 💯

  • Gail R.
    08/23/2019 16:56

    Amazing Young Queen, and May God Keep Blessing You In All That You Do Beautiful Lady 🙏👑👏👏🧡

  • Mack S.
    08/20/2019 02:12

    She is the GOAT.

  • Veronica L.
    08/19/2019 17:19

    Amazing and beautiful

  • Angel M.
    08/19/2019 14:25

    I so love her, what an amazing story, what an amazing young lady❤❤❤👏👏👏🏅🏅🏅

  • Linda S.
    08/18/2019 17:35

    Congratulations 🎊🍾

  • Ed W.
    08/17/2019 18:54

    A true talent.

  • Deborah B.
    08/17/2019 12:49

    you are not fat, you are beautiful

  • Maurice R.
    08/17/2019 04:37

    Love her!!!😎

  • Todd S.
    08/16/2019 17:34

    Seems to me that she belongs in the same class as Jim Thorpe and Jesse Owens, best ATHLETE of a generation, likely not to be seen again

  • Damon S.
    08/15/2019 20:58

    Sista, you are beautifully amazing!!

  • Veena P.
    08/13/2019 13:20

    Talent

  • Sumon H.
    08/13/2019 09:35

  • Nancy W.
    08/13/2019 07:10

    You rock ! 🙂

  • Phyllis A.
    08/13/2019 03:51

    💪🏽❤️