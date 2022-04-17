back

Meet the Curvy Surfer Girls

"A lot of people continue to tell that myth to women that if you're too heavy, the board will sink." This surfer is pushing for body positivity in an industry that has not always been inclusive of all body types.. Curvy Surfer Girl

04/17/2022 12:57 PM
4 comments

  • Randy J.
    24 minutes

    Love a good game of couch rugby

  • Dani P.
    43 minutes

    Love this! I remember being in high school and wanting so badly to try surfing, but nothing fit me for the cold water! Even at like a size 14. That was in the early 2000s, so I can't believe that so little has changed over so much time. 😲

  • David B.
    2 hours

    Only in America

  • Gexo E.
    2 hours

    Alors perso j'ai un problème,je fais a peine 67 kg et pourtant je pose des pêches de plus de 2 kilos...😁🤣

