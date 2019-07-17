back

Meet Toni Stone: The First Woman to Play Baseball Professionally

Toni Stone broke gender barriers when she became the first woman player in a men’s professional baseball league. She would have just turned 98 — now, her story is being celebrated in an off-Broadway show. ⚾🎭

  • Timothy M.
    07/31/2019 03:24

    Ashamed to admit I didn't even have a "clue" about her..Great share .

  • Joyceann P.
    07/30/2019 14:52

    Love love. ..UNKNOWN BLACK HISTORY

  • Teresa J.
    07/30/2019 02:32

    Wow I never heard this? I will be learning about this!

  • Donald E.
    07/28/2019 10:37

    Interesting

  • Denise G.
    07/27/2019 12:02

    Thank you

  • James P.
    07/27/2019 10:08

    WOW DIDN'T KNOW THIS‼🆒

  • Aida G.
    07/25/2019 00:30

    Was she ever inducted in the baseball Hall of Fame?

  • Christina H.
    07/24/2019 23:16

    Now this is news

  • Michelle K.
    07/24/2019 13:50

    I have never heard of her, but I will definitely read up on het

  • Robert R.
    07/24/2019 00:15

    WOW.

  • Tina O.
    07/18/2019 20:06

    Remembering the Women Who Refused to Be Silent, Declined to Live in the Shadows of Man, and Stood Up So That We Could Stand Without Shame . ✌️🖖

  • جمال ا.
    07/18/2019 10:04

    Hi❤

  • Aida S.
    07/18/2019 06:03

    Noémi Saba

  • Brut
    07/17/2019 21:10

    Special thanks to and Lydia Diamond. Learn more about the show: https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/?fbclid=IwAR3OG4NT94rdVvzOyTGMM-mz_J7mwAD7YrQ-5ylY0udM3NScfzcuh1Vrtps