back
Meet Toni Stone: The First Woman to Play Baseball Professionally
Toni Stone broke gender barriers when she became the first woman player in a men’s professional baseball league. She would have just turned 98 — now, her story is being celebrated in an off-Broadway show. ⚾🎭
07/17/2019 9:04 PM
- 16.3k
- 264
- 16
14 comments
Timothy M.07/31/2019 03:24
Ashamed to admit I didn't even have a "clue" about her..Great share .
Joyceann P.07/30/2019 14:52
Love love. ..UNKNOWN BLACK HISTORY
Teresa J.07/30/2019 02:32
Wow I never heard this? I will be learning about this!
Donald E.07/28/2019 10:37
Interesting
Denise G.07/27/2019 12:02
Thank you
James P.07/27/2019 10:08
WOW DIDN'T KNOW THIS‼🆒
Aida G.07/25/2019 00:30
Was she ever inducted in the baseball Hall of Fame?
Christina H.07/24/2019 23:16
Now this is news
Michelle K.07/24/2019 13:50
I have never heard of her, but I will definitely read up on het
Robert R.07/24/2019 00:15
WOW.
Tina O.07/18/2019 20:06
Remembering the Women Who Refused to Be Silent, Declined to Live in the Shadows of Man, and Stood Up So That We Could Stand Without Shame . ✌️🖖
جمال ا.07/18/2019 10:04
Hi❤
Aida S.07/18/2019 06:03
Noémi Saba
Brut07/17/2019 21:10
Special thanks to and Lydia Diamond. Learn more about the show: https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2018-2019-season/toni-stone/?fbclid=IwAR3OG4NT94rdVvzOyTGMM-mz_J7mwAD7YrQ-5ylY0udM3NScfzcuh1Vrtps