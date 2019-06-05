Megan Rapinoe Wants FIFA to Invest in Women’s Teams
"Incremental change... is just not enough." U.S. Women's National Team Captain Megan Rapinoe wants FIFA to treat and pay their athletes equally — regardless of gender. ⚽👀
A Word with FIFA's Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe is an American professional soccer midfielder/winger who plays for and captains Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. As a member of the United States women's national soccer team, she helped the U.S. win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, gold at the 2012 London Olympics, and finish runners-up at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Since 2018, she co-captains her national team alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.
Rapinoe is an advocate for several LGBT organizations, including the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network and Athlete Ally. In 2013, she was presented the board of directors Award by the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center. She is sponsored by Nike, Samsung and DJO Global, and has appeared in multiple profile-raising pieces for clothing company Wildfang, as well as for Nike. She previously played for the Chicago Red Stars, Philadelphia Independence and magicJack in Women's Professional Soccer as well as Olympique Lyonnais in France's Féminine Division 1.
Megan Rapinoe, Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is no stranger to advocating for better conditions and equality in women’s soccer. In the 2018 men’s World Cup, teams eliminated in the first round collected 8$ million reward. At the 2015 women’s World Cup, those teams collected 2$ million according to Business Insider. Rapinoe thinks when more representation and acceptance of diversity is present at the highest level, change will come more strongly. Currently, the USWNT is suing U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination on the basis of pay disparity.
40 comments
Jonathan P.06/29/2019 05:29
Women always bitchn about something!
Linda O.06/28/2019 23:08
https://www.facebook.com/518084644901071/posts/2441418915900958/
Treasa Q.06/23/2019 10:33
This inequality cannot be left to stand
William B.06/23/2019 04:08
Shut up and dribble
Franco M.06/22/2019 21:48
Great Rapinoe
Salvatore A.06/21/2019 11:20
Go get them girl!
Billy J.06/21/2019 01:44
This is a capilist country not a socialist country. U want more money? Sell more tickets for your games. I don’t feel bad for any of these women. They are getting paid for the business that they are in. If I am selling sushi and not making much money compared to a Japanese restaurant next to my restaurant then so be it. It’s called capitalism and that’s what this country is based on. U want more money, you’re going to have to earn it by getting more fans.
GD B.06/20/2019 21:31
I totally support the equal pay but I want this disrespectful piece of trash off the team.
Kevin B.06/20/2019 14:46
you don't bring in the revenue .
Joshua L.06/19/2019 18:48
Equal rights for one does not mean less for another. It’s not a pie... ✌️
Corey S.06/19/2019 16:55
Why don't you tell the whole story instead of just the pieces that fit your narrative??? Finances and salaries come from investors seeking advertising rights. Investors make contributions according to viewership ratings. Far less people watch women's soccer than men's soccer. Players get paid according to the revenue they are able to generate for their particular brand. This is not about inequality. It's about how successful a brand can be under the current market. If you're advocating for a forced equal distribution of funds and income, then you're tearing down the free market and ushering in socialism.
PG S.06/17/2019 14:58
WNT is way better than the MNT who cant even qualify for WC. Play on the National Teams should be paid the same... Yes their Pro Teams pay is based on sponsorship but the national teams should be equal pay!
Brett K.06/11/2019 08:20
The FC Dallas U15 Boys team beat the US Women’s National team 5-2.
Vannette M.06/10/2019 09:25
👎
Linda O.06/08/2019 16:19
Why would you try to silence a woman or any one who is trying to improve their conditions, earn more and fight for what they believe in? I hope my Daughter always works hard to find ways to better herself despite deversity and negativity. Body shaming is also ridiculous! Come on. Strong is beautiful on the inside or out. Thank goodness they are too busy winning to pay attention to the negative comments.
Chris K.06/07/2019 17:44
This makes no sense whatsoever
Lucas B.06/07/2019 01:18
Says the soccer player who looks like a man
Juaniece H.06/06/2019 19:47
Is that why you don’t place your hand over your heart during the national anthem? There’s better ways to protest that
John W.06/06/2019 09:40
Some female teams are better than the male teams. Pay THEM more. J
Azeem K.06/06/2019 04:15
Its simple, u get equalnsponsors u get equally paid. Its nt charity its bussiness baby