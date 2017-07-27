back

Michael Phelps versus a shark round 2

Drama! 😱 Turns out Michael Phelps did NOT really race next to a great white shark. But he had a great answer for disappointed fans.

46 comments

  • Lauren R.
    07/28/2017 23:10

    this is the worst bs i ever seen

  • Sean F.
    07/28/2017 21:06

    Why couldn't they put some sort of plexi glass or netting, I feel like this could have been achieved , just have them separated and or have a bunch of safety divers, people swim with sharks, yes great whites, as long as you are well prepared...

  • Carly W.
    07/28/2017 17:42

    Duh

  • Rey M.
    07/28/2017 17:36

    ...I had a feeling.

  • Esly R.
    07/28/2017 17:31

    Told you he didn't race a real shark

  • Cindy S.
    07/28/2017 16:56

    Look atcha :)

  • Ashley A.
    07/28/2017 16:49

    you see this? GP was featured real quick

  • Raymond H.
    07/28/2017 15:56

    He is not that stupid as the people who think he should!!!!!!!

  • Hana L.
    07/28/2017 15:51

    Who ACTUALLY thought he was going to race a great white? I mean, lets even just ignore the fact that it's dangerous, but who thinks that they could get a great white shark to swim on demand, in a straight line, as fast as it can? Seriously? No duh he didn't actually do it.

  • Molly J.
    07/28/2017 15:03

    I told you!!! You're silly

  • Augusto O.
    07/28/2017 13:37

    Can people be this dumb? Of course he wasn't going to race a real shark.

  • Alli E.
    07/28/2017 13:22

    I'm tired of his excuses

  • Houston M.
    07/28/2017 12:52

    the fact you thought he was racing a real shark 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Shane S.
    07/28/2017 12:50

    People actually fell for that? How dumb can you be

  • Gavin B.
    07/28/2017 12:39

    he's kind of douchey 😂

  • Brianna J.
    07/28/2017 12:14

    Wait...people actually thought he was going to race a shark?? 😂😑🤔

  • Damien E.
    07/28/2017 11:31

    Shark would of won anyways👀🙄😂.

  • Michael W.
    07/28/2017 11:23

    I bet these same people voted for Trump and believe his lies.

  • Sarah S.
    07/28/2017 10:44

    he saltier than the ocean

  • Shelby S.
    07/28/2017 06:26

    lol