Muslim American Night At Baseball Game

America's Pastime is for ALL Americans — and Muslim Americans were celebrated with their own night at this Major League Baseball game. ⚾☪️
Tom Z.09/14/2019 20:17
Israel S.05/20/2019 08:45
... Americans most be beheaded
Constance G.04/16/2019 03:09
Marvelous inclusive event!
Constance G.03/18/2019 14:14
America is Inclusive! One of our good qualities. Happy to see this event.....Take me out to the ballgame.....love this video!
Benjamin R.01/31/2019 05:18
Is there any difference between Ramadan and a baseball game? Yes, Ramadan doesn’t take as long to end.
Imran-Kareem A.01/21/2019 02:48
personally I find this cringeworthy in regards to how desperate we muslims want to intergrate and be accepted by the western word !
Hussnain A.12/25/2018 11:09
might have to become a Mets fan after this
Kassem H.12/25/2018 00:25
Love this❤️🤲 As a proud Muslim baseball is my favorite sport. Die Hard Yankees fan since 1990
Mohamad S.12/24/2018 01:22
The level of ignorance is just unbelievable. All Arab and Muslim countries (apart from Saudi Arabia) are open for Christians. There are churches and Christians in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, etc... but you don’t want to see that. The funny part is that your best alley is the only country that is not open!
Mehdi W.12/22/2018 12:48
Fowzigiah A.12/17/2018 06:02
Can’t wait for SF Giants can have night like this
ابوحسان ا.11/30/2018 20:28
ماشاء الله ماشاء الله
Angela M.11/30/2018 08:28
And now where are the budhists and hindus and christians praying ? What about buddhist and hindu foods ?
Frankie M.11/29/2018 05:11
do Muslims allowed Christains do this in a Muslim country???
Sunshine V.11/26/2018 15:16
wow
Djelita N.11/26/2018 13:17
صانع الأمل
شیر ش.11/26/2018 04:41
ماشاءالله راشیدخان ارمان
Kenza A.11/25/2018 21:08
Famin G.11/25/2018 13:05
RESPECT 👌👍👍👏
Isaac D.11/25/2018 12:36
I don't care how the Muslims celebrate any holiday in America we are still afraid of them because of 911