NFL's First Male Cheerleaders 📣

The NFL is getting its first male cheerleaders. 📣

08/28/2018 11:01 PM
  • 2.2m
  • 294

Breaking Stereotypes

166 comments

  • Katie B.
    02/03/2019 12:03

    Please get your facts straight https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2309795642641326&id=100008327375199

  • Katrina M.
    01/31/2019 18:55

    How can this be equality when the women have to wear hot pants but the men have full length trousers and long sleeved tops. Just highlights the skimpy clothing isn’t down to practicality 😡

  • Bart R.
    01/30/2019 19:37

    Here’s my take on this. https://anchor.fm/the-polemic-show/episodes/The-Rams-and-the-Two-Queerleaders-e32lq3

  • Nabeel A.
    11/19/2018 15:09

    And another bites the dust!!

  • Obedencia W.
    11/19/2018 00:58

    What the hell is going on with the world

  • Αρίστοτέλς Ν.
    11/18/2018 11:14

    Gaaaaaaaaaaay

  • Mohammed A.
    11/18/2018 07:54

    Your mom is so proud of you

  • Tabish A.
    11/17/2018 19:17

    weren't they already?

  • Licha C.
    11/17/2018 15:50

    Sige adelante no agas caso lo k dicen de ti ... se nesecita valor para hacerlo y tu lo tienes 🙃

  • Madarà U.
    11/17/2018 13:58

    Ronaldo is the 1st male cheerleader

  • Jetmir
    11/16/2018 22:37

    The space between his eyebrows looks so infinite 🚀

  • Saraswati S.
    11/16/2018 14:15

    Nice sung

  • Sergio A.
    11/16/2018 07:10

    Chospija incluyendo porrones en juego de hombres...

  • Orlando O.
    11/16/2018 04:12

    Well written, it's a male not a man. Good night.

  • Gzmn D.
    11/16/2018 01:39

    por si te interesa brosito

  • Glen O.
    11/15/2018 20:08

    This is so wrong

  • Hasnain S.
    11/15/2018 09:01

    ঐ পোলা তোর বাপ-মা কই ? তাগো নাম্বার দে, জিগাই কেন তোরে মাইয়া বানাইয়া পালছে।

  • Nitesh S.
    11/15/2018 07:23

    U mean gays?

  • Ariel S.
    11/15/2018 01:39

    Roma ¡¡¡¡ estamos en Roma de nuevo !!!! Valgame Dios.... menos mal que yo ya voy de salida......😫😫😫😫

  • Carlos B.
    11/15/2018 01:24

    Well, Kaepernick... You won.