NFL's First One-Handed Football Star

His left hand was amputated at the age of 4. Now, Shaquem Griffin is making NFL history. 🏈
7 comments
Pump F.10/14/2018 13:18
found your twin
Tomas R.09/30/2018 03:13
😎
رائد ا.09/23/2018 18:57
سبحان الله
Gideon Y.09/22/2018 01:48
Nice
Braiden B.09/17/2018 23:00
Being able to say that you MADE IT, is great. But being able to say that you and your TWIN made it, together, is probably one of the greatest feelings in the world. Maaaaaad respect for these 2. That’s awesome. 😎
Mohan R.09/14/2018 13:23
வாழ்த்துக்கள்
Brut09/13/2018 19:59
