back

NFL's First One-Handed Football Star

His left hand was amputated at the age of 4. Now, Shaquem Griffin is making NFL history. 🏈

09/13/2018 7:01 PM
  • 2.6m
  • 16

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

7 comments

  • Pump F.
    10/14/2018 13:18

    found your twin

  • Tomas R.
    09/30/2018 03:13

    😎

  • رائد ا.
    09/23/2018 18:57

    سبحان الله

  • Gideon Y.
    09/22/2018 01:48

    Nice

  • Braiden B.
    09/17/2018 23:00

    Being able to say that you MADE IT, is great. But being able to say that you and your TWIN made it, together, is probably one of the greatest feelings in the world. Maaaaaad respect for these 2. That’s awesome. 😎

  • Mohan R.
    09/14/2018 13:23

    வாழ்த்துக்கள்

  • Brut
    09/13/2018 19:59

    Check out another athlete fighting to make her dreams a reality, and shatter expectations along the way