back

Patia fa

In Polynesia, an ancestral sport has survived through the years. Its goal: planting a javelin in a coconut stuck at the top of a really long pole. With The Explorers

03/30/2018 7:15 AM
  • 44.9k
  • 8

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

4 comments

  • Elodie B.
    03/31/2018 09:31

    , : c'est l'étape après les fléchettes

  • Ed B.
    03/30/2018 15:18

    Now that gives new meaning to spear ckunkers

  • Wojciech U.
    03/30/2018 11:16

    to jak rzutki w Rybsku po 4 browarze

  • Vince D.
    03/30/2018 10:26

    da’s wat anders dan speerwerpen