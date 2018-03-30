back
Patia fa
In Polynesia, an ancestral sport has survived through the years. Its goal: planting a javelin in a coconut stuck at the top of a really long pole. With The Explorers
03/30/2018 7:15 AM
- 44.9k
- 352
- 8
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
4 comments
Elodie B.03/31/2018 09:31
, : c'est l'étape après les fléchettes
Ed B.03/30/2018 15:18
Now that gives new meaning to spear ckunkers
Wojciech U.03/30/2018 11:16
to jak rzutki w Rybsku po 4 browarze
Vince D.03/30/2018 10:26
da’s wat anders dan speerwerpen