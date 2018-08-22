back

Popular in the UK, coasteering is developing in France

Invented in the UK, this sporting activity combines climbing, swimming and cliff jumping. This is coasteering. 🏊

08/22/2018 10:33 AM
17 comments

  • Abdou F.
    08/30/2018 18:09

    wach kyan fama goli tcho

  • Marwan D.
    08/26/2018 23:14

    Moya Omayma

  • Mac G.
    08/26/2018 17:47

    let's add this to the list for start ups in NS

  • Heather H.
    08/26/2018 03:07

    Troy Beck

  • Adam R.
    08/25/2018 10:41

    New? We’re pioneers

  • Ella S.
    08/24/2018 22:42

    I do believe we made this up in year 8 that day down the coast!!!!

  • Ellen P.
    08/23/2018 18:22

    To each his own

  • Herman A.
    08/23/2018 06:02

    ——> rip

  • Michelle M.
    08/22/2018 21:42

    😍

  • Gildas K.
    08/22/2018 19:18

    Canyoning basically

  • Brendan H.
    08/22/2018 15:46

    Went coasteering a couple of weeks ago... Absolutely amazing!

  • Laura Q.
    08/22/2018 15:32

    😍

  • Adam P.
    08/22/2018 15:06

    Awesome!

  • Lorcan F.
    08/22/2018 14:02

    ...step up from canyoneering...ye go first...I'll chicken out at the back...😅😂

  • Ann B.
    08/22/2018 11:33

    Noe for deg 😁

  • Philipp K.
    08/22/2018 11:01

    klaro ;-)

  • Kristina J.
    08/22/2018 10:59

    nächstes Mal dann, ich bin ja schon geübt🤣