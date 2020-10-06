Retirees Only High-kicking Dance Squad

Lebanon: young people are mobilizing after deadly explosion
The rise of Wheelchair Motocross
Leo C.06/10/2020 14:45
We can do this? Hahaha.
Andrea G.04/28/2019 18:43
!!!! 😮
Nikki N.04/26/2019 02:32
show Johnnie 😂
Emily V.04/25/2019 03:03
can we join this when we’re old?
Te'Yuanna W.04/22/2019 19:31
this gone be grandma!!
Ashley S.04/22/2019 02:36
look at them better go head
Bri G.04/21/2019 23:13
when we’re old
Betty L.04/20/2019 01:47
Hmmm. Not sure we’re all ready for that yet.
Melissa G.04/20/2019 00:53
well I know the next thing for the card group to do!
Jan H.04/19/2019 23:19
Funny!!
Hayli D.04/19/2019 23:09
you
Ailéen G.04/19/2019 22:47
me after pedro and I retire
Jaden M.04/19/2019 02:52
Go Girls ♥️
Hoss R.04/17/2019 02:28
Here you go !
Jamie D.04/16/2019 14:49
You going Twina ?
Ahsan U.04/15/2019 16:06
Good
Eloisa G.04/14/2019 03:43
How about something like this here
Dorothy R.04/14/2019 03:38
go for it, ladies!
Joan S.04/13/2019 23:41
I'd do it. Might take a bit to start up the 71 year old body, but I am game. Anyone else Madiso Wi or south of?
Elena H.04/13/2019 20:11
Wapo beautiful very good