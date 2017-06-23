Sanya Richards on abortion in sports

Sanya Richards on the secret that almost cost her an Olympic medal.
Jacqueline O.07/06/2017 13:25
Who we are to judge
Dylan H.07/02/2017 15:42
Then don't engage in sexual activity while in pursuit for world recognition. Your excuse of why you have to have an abortion because you're a world track star makes you look arrogant and selfish. Sad excuse for an abortion.
Kea M.06/26/2017 18:26
I dont care how famous she was or is abortion is never the answer. If you are an athlete you should know how to have safe sex
Jeana H.06/26/2017 12:02
Amazing! So happy she is speaking out.
Amy P.06/25/2017 19:41
Oh I know one thing USE A COMDOM
Juan M.06/25/2017 19:10
She ghetto.
Jessica B.06/25/2017 12:53
So they believe just because there skinny they can't get pregnant. Yeah Bitch please
Jessica B.06/25/2017 12:52
If you want to stay fit and healthy how about getting on birth control no damn excuse
Jessica B.06/25/2017 12:51
So you killed the baby so u can make money selfish bitch
Autumn A.06/25/2017 02:05
This has to be one stupid person and the ones who follow her. really dumb. She goes and has sex ya know the act of having a baby. knowing that's how babies are made. sperm and egg. for the uneducated ppl. and than her choice to kill her baby for a stupid track and field run. wow! she is no hero. Having sex makes a baby not a toaster. if ur going to spread em and not want a baby use a condom or birth control. and still don't be shocked if u still get pregnant.
Bianca R.06/25/2017 02:02
I dont agree with abortion unless rape is involved then its up to the person but she had an abortion purely for her career. If she knew a pregancy would stop her career and lead to her making the decision of temporary retirement or career she ahouldnt be having sex. There is a risk with any contraception so instead of risking a pregnancy and then having an abortion for the sake of a career hows about not having sex
Brandi M.06/25/2017 01:04
Condoms and spermicide... birth control can have negative effects because it's has hormones and chemicals... how hard is that to do.. free condoms at the health department
Kelli R.06/25/2017 00:12
She is a pos will never support her. Nice try with the excuses that she's not educated when clearly it is not that hard to figure out how not to have a kid
Henney K.06/24/2017 21:51
I hope she can't ever get pregnant now. So many women who can't have kids obviously she wasn't grateful for the blessing.
Jackie P.06/24/2017 20:37
I have a problem with people using abortion as a means of birth control. There are many choices out there that you can use not to become pregnant.
Marissa G.06/24/2017 20:23
She's not asking for sympathy or to be called a role model. She's simply sharing her personal story and her experience being an Olympic athlete. So take a seat.
Clinton D.06/24/2017 19:22
Easy to prevent, don't let dudes nut inside you
Heather M.06/24/2017 19:21
Sad sad sad .... poor babies ... what a severely screwed world
Jackie G.06/24/2017 16:46
I was an athlete in high school and college. I remember locker room talks with my peers about how you don't need the pill or any form of birth control because our bodies aren't "producing" enough hormones. And the big myth of birth control makes you gain weight. I remember my early conversations with friends about sex in high school and now as an adult with a lot more information, I'm not surprised a lot of my friends ended up pregnant. We had no idea what sexuality was even when some of us were having sex. The school curriculum only teaches "abstinence until marriage" as if that was 90% realistic. There were no room for questions about Plan B, abortion and other methods of birth control. Even as an adult I learn new things about sex and my own sexuality and body when I go to the doctor. We still put a taboo on sex when it shouldn't. Yes call it ignorant for not knowing better but how are we to know better if the material presented to us since high school is very limited. To end the ignorance as many call it, requires conversations on the subject that are not sugar coated.
Jessica A.06/24/2017 16:43
I guess all of you personally know her enough to judge