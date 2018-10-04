back

Serena Goes Topless for Breast Cancer Awareness

Serena Williams just went topless on social media — to promote regular self-exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

10/04/2018 5:01 PM
  • 120.9k
  • 29

Sports

24 comments

  • Paul I.
    10/27/2018 20:49

    Breasts don't have the same sexualized tone on Europe as they do in the states.

  • Satish T.
    10/20/2018 18:35

    Nice voice Sarena. Satish Taneja International Umpire media and films hollywood and Bollywood

  • Vernie B.
    10/19/2018 14:56

    Raising awearness .breast cancer is no respector of anyone men or women

  • Pusha D.
    10/19/2018 07:19

    name of song

  • Osie F.
    10/12/2018 05:39

    She looks like a man

  • Rana A.
    10/10/2018 20:07

    Wow i like so Much

  • Fyah J.
    10/10/2018 18:22

    Did not get the song but keep the awareness going

  • Deepak G.
    10/08/2018 17:40

    She's gonna cry now? Again? For the magazine? This time?

  • Fatima L.
    10/07/2018 13:35

    Nao e a voz dela nao quando saia a musica e a boca como fala primeiro ela nao sabe a musica direito😂😔😮

  • Fatima L.
    10/07/2018 13:33

    E feia e quer atencao😊😂

  • Charles M.
    10/06/2018 14:31

    Why Blacks always following White culture that always prove detrimental to mankind

  • Hocine G.
    10/05/2018 20:47

    Une grande dame

  • Gennaro D.
    10/05/2018 16:54

    She is a vision.

  • Cindylee R.
    10/05/2018 15:25

    😍😍 blessings

  • Oscar A.
    10/05/2018 10:09

    Yuck. That man is gross

  • Gail L.
    10/05/2018 09:48

    Powerful Message & such a sweet voice! Serena, You are a Universal Powerhouse!!! Thank You for All YOU GIVE TO LIFE! namasteyb

  • Joan W.
    10/05/2018 03:24

    Nakedness? Wow. No not in public You are a LEADER

  • Nahin T.
    10/05/2018 02:47

    Why does it feel like she's constantly fighting for attention?

  • Susan P.
    10/05/2018 00:26

    Wow, she sure is multi-talented!

  • Awil X.
    10/04/2018 20:03

    How