Soccer champion defends young girl

Soccer champion Abby Wambach's message to a 8 yo girl whose entire team got kicked out of a tournament because "she looks like a boy."

06/07/2017 8:00 PM
10 comments

  • Erika R.
    06/08/2017 21:44

    Brut, that was Megan Rapinoe with the flag around her not Abby Wambach soooooooo you should fix that

  • Nicole K.
    06/08/2017 20:04

    What does Rapinoe have to do with This? 🤔

  • Erin H.
    06/08/2017 19:20

    Welp they couldn't even think it was a mistake. Also who kicks the whole team off for that kind of thing at age what, twelve?

  • Kellita J.
    06/08/2017 17:51

    Paper work or not they was already there and. Would be seen.she a little girl there no excuse

  • Anthony S.
    06/08/2017 16:43

    Just plain wrong. Get your facts right. It was a simple paper work error.

  • Jordon H.
    06/08/2017 02:53

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmcX-ON_imA

  • Elise V.
    06/08/2017 01:10

    Aaaaaand I'm crying now. 😭

  • Sarah W.
    06/07/2017 23:42

    Her club accidentally listed her as male on the roster. She didn't get kicked out because she 'looked' like a boy - she got kicked out because she was listed as male in a girl league.🙄

  • Brian O.
    06/07/2017 23:01

    That little dude was cute

  • Mya B.
    06/07/2017 20:28

    One of those clips was of Megan Rapinoe I think?